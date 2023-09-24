News / Entertainment / Others / Netflix documentary ‘Made You Look’ to be turned into a book: readers to learn the secrets of the art scandal

ByJahanvi Sharma
Sep 24, 2023 08:22 PM IST

Netflix documentary ‘Made You Look’ is being turned into an all-reveal book by the director Barry Avrich.

Netflix art scandal documentary ‘Made You Look’ is being converted into an all-reveal book by the series director Barry Avrich.

“The book is a blend of ‘Succession,’ ‘Billions’ and ‘Catch Me If You Can,’ the only difference is that everything is true,” said Barry.
The book will be published in 2025 by the Post Hill Press.

“Audiences crave crime stories. Readers will be engrossed by all the twists and turns of one of the most bizarre and thrilling frauds the world has ever come across,” he added.

It dives deeper into new evidence and inside stories on how a peculiar art dealer, a master forger and two con artists managed to fool the art world for more than a decade.

The frauds actually forged works by Robert Motherwell, Pollock, Rothko and others and hoaxed billionaire collectors, museums and even the media.

Along with the book a feature film on the same is in development, reported Page Six.

‘Made You Look’- The Documentary

Directed by Barry Avrich, ‘Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art’ is a 2020 American crime documentary about the largest art fraud in American history set in the art world of New York.

It is based on the infamous Knoedler Gallery art scandal. The gallery in New York sold about $80 million in fake paintings apparently made by Mark Rothko, Jackson Pollock and others.

The works were actually made in a Queens garage by a master forger and a math professor.

The scandal was finally uncovered by the FBI and the gallery owned by Michael Hammer was closed in 2011.

The documentary when released and still loved by viewers alike.

"Always love a good art documentary with a sprinkle of crime 😋 it's crazy to realize how much these art galleries make for selling artworks in contrast to the fact that the artists themselves usually make close to nothing," wrote a user on X (Formerly Twitter)

“Made You Look (2020) is a very good #documentary on fake art. #Netflix #movie 5/5 stars,” wrote another.

