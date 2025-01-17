My Hero Academia: Todoroki, little anime lover's matching ‘birthmarks' go viral in adorable interaction; VA reacts

A little anime lover with the same ‘birthmark’ as Todoroki went viral in a heartwarming and tear-jerking moment at the best time possible. Last week, My Hero Academia fans celebrated their favourite ‘Half-Cold Half-Hot’ character's birthday on January 11. Last week, a TikTok video featuring a young anime lover with a similar "birthmark" as My Hero Academia's Shoto Todoroki went viral. (X)

Coincidentally, around the same time, TikTok creator @lastflashqueen, a self-proclaimed anime lover and variety gamer (according to their Twitch profile) shared a video of her shopping run alongside her young daughter. The TikTok video captioned “We didn’t find Pokemon cards, but I’d been wanting a Shoto to pop up here forever!!!!” caught the little girl and Todoroki plush doll at the focus of an endearing exchange.

Little anime lover goes viral for sharing matching ‘birthmark’ with My Hero Academis' Todoroki

The My Hero Academia standout character is widely known for a distinctive scar over his left eye that maps out his childhood trauma. However, Todoroki’s painful past presumably eluded the young anime enthusiast, who joyously exclaimed, “He has a birthmark like me!” as she has a similar birthmark over her eye. “He matches me!” she added while hugging the plushie.

The young Otaku quickly became a beloved favourite among anime fans during Todoroki’s birthday week as the video attracted millions of views. As of January 17 (IST), lastflashqueen’s clip has scored nearly 32 million views on TikTok. In the meantime, the same post on the user’s Instagram account has also garnered thousands of likes.

X/Twitter has also contributed to boosting the youngling’s popularity, as numerous anime loyalists re-shared the video. User @everendering’s tweet alone has amassed over 26 million views, 286,000 likes, 35,000 re-posts, and 34,000 saves at the time of writing. Scores of fan artists have reinterpreted the viral interaction in their own art pieces.

The global borders-piercing lovable moment is doing such massive numbers online, filling bleak realities with hope and warmth that it has even caught the attention of My Hero Academia author and Shoto Todoroki’s voice actor.

My Hero Academia voice actor responds

Japanese actor Yuki Kaji, best known for lending his voice to Attack on Titan’s Eren Jaeger, Koichi Hirose from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and of course, MHA’s Todorki, confirmed on January 15 that he, too, had come across the “birthmark” video. He also admitted that it was best-selling manga creator Kohei Horikoshi who had drawn his attention to the viral clip.

“Horikoshi-sensei told me about a video of a girl who has a scar in the same place as Shoto does, and I watched it,” the voice actor wrote online. “Saying ‘like me,’ she was hugging a doll with an adorable smile.” In a way turning to his own character, he added, “Even if it’s a heavy past to you, I realised it still has the potential that it can save someone... I saw over there a way of being the hero only Shoto could do (smiling emoji).”

Fans react to the viral Todoroki birthmark video

The birthmark video has left the anime fandom in tears, just like Todoroki’s origin story did years ago, for different reasons. The tragic truth of the character’s unmistakable feature dates back to his childhood when his mother, caught in a loveless marriage with his father, Endeavour, poured scalding water on him, unleashing her misplaced and repressed outburst at a young Shoto.

Fans familiar with the storyline instantly left comments like, “This is super cute. NOBODY TELL HER THE REAL BACKSTORY” and “Don't tell her it's not a birthmark because that's adorable.” Someone else also noted, “The way Shoto would just nod and tell her it’s a birthmark and smile.”

Another netizen recounted that even Zuko from Avatar: The Last Airbender bears a similar resemblance: “She would love zuko I can imagine both of them meeting her and not telling her why they actually have it.” Yet another much-loved comment read, “This is why representation matters in the world. Everyone deserves to feel accepted and loved.”

Even Crunchyroll LATAM responded to the lovely post: “Another reason to affirm that anime will always be our safe place.” (Google translation)