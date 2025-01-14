Dandadan chapter 182: Exact release date, time and more

The highly anticipated release date for Dandadan Chapter 2 has finally been announced, sparking excitement and speculation among fans. With Unji Zuma's return to the series as a central figure, fans are left wondering what direction the story will take next. As the series continues to unfold, the inclusion of Zuma promises new twists and developments, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats as they eagerly await the next chapter. Dandadan chapter 182 release date revealed.(@anime_dandadan/X)

Also Read: Tom Cruise 'eventually' apologised to Brooke Shields for antidepressant comment: ‘It's what he's capable of…'

Dandadan chapter 182 release date and time

According to the official MANGA Plus website, Dandadan Chapter 182 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. However, international fans can read the chapter on Monday, January 20, 2025. The time of release will differ due to differences in time zones. Fans can utilise the following table for the exact release of time.

Timezone Local release time Pacific Daylight Time 7AM, Monday, January 20, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 10AM, Monday, January 20, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Monday, January 20, 2025 Central European Time 4PM, Monday, January 20, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Monday, January 20, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Monday, January 20, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Where to read Dandadan chapter 182?

The latest chapter of Dandadan will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform and Viz Media’s official website. These sources provide free access to the latest chapter as well as the first and last three chapters of the manga.

Also Read: Julia Roberts condemns looters with a bold response amid LA Wildfires

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 182?

Dandadan Chapter 182 is set to continue the intense narrative, with a likely focus on Daiki and Zuma as they make their way to Momo's house, accompanied by her group. Seiko, still recovering from her battle with the jiangshi and Iron Bull, will likely shift her attention to finding a way to return Daiki to his normal self.

This search may lead them toward the uchide no kozuchi, which could be key in both Daiki's and Momo's restoration. As the group bands together to solve their problems, the chapter is expected to end with a brief glimpse of Count Saint-Germain's mysterious plans,