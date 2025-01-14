Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dandadan chapter 182: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Jan 14, 2025 11:38 PM IST

Read to know more about the schedule and time of Dandadan chapter 182.

The highly anticipated release date for Dandadan Chapter 2 has finally been announced, sparking excitement and speculation among fans. With Unji Zuma's return to the series as a central figure, fans are left wondering what direction the story will take next. As the series continues to unfold, the inclusion of Zuma promises new twists and developments, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats as they eagerly await the next chapter.

Dandadan chapter 182 release date revealed.(@anime_dandadan/X)
Dandadan chapter 182 release date revealed.(@anime_dandadan/X)

Also Read: Tom Cruise 'eventually' apologised to Brooke Shields for antidepressant comment: ‘It's what he's capable of…'

Dandadan chapter 182 release date and time

According to the official MANGA Plus website, Dandadan Chapter 182 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. However, international fans can read the chapter on Monday, January 20, 2025. The time of release will differ due to differences in time zones. Fans can utilise the following table for the exact release of time.

TimezoneLocal release time
Pacific Daylight Time7AM, Monday, January 20, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time10AM, Monday, January 20, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time3PM, Monday, January 20, 2025
Central European Time4PM, Monday, January 20, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:30PM, Monday, January 20, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11PM, Monday, January 20, 2025
Japanese Standard Time12AM, Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Australia Central Time1:30AM, Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Where to read Dandadan chapter 182?

The latest chapter of Dandadan will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform and Viz Media’s official website. These sources provide free access to the latest chapter as well as the first and last three chapters of the manga.

Also Read: Julia Roberts condemns looters with a bold response amid LA Wildfires

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 182?

Dandadan Chapter 182 is set to continue the intense narrative, with a likely focus on Daiki and Zuma as they make their way to Momo's house, accompanied by her group. Seiko, still recovering from her battle with the jiangshi and Iron Bull, will likely shift her attention to finding a way to return Daiki to his normal self.

This search may lead them toward the uchide no kozuchi, which could be key in both Daiki's and Momo's restoration. As the group bands together to solve their problems, the chapter is expected to end with a brief glimpse of Count Saint-Germain's mysterious plans,

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On