Julia Roberts condemns looters with a bold response amid LA Wildfires

ByBhavika Rathore
Jan 14, 2025 10:45 PM IST

Julia Roberts expressed outrage over looting during the Los Angeles wildfires, supporting efforts to prosecute offenders.

Julia Roberts has voiced her outrage over the looting taking place in areas ravaged by the Los Angeles wildfires, delivering a powerful response to those taking advantage of the crisis. As the devastating fires continued to impact the region, nine individuals were charged with looting in the wake of the destruction caused by the Palisades and Eaton fires.

Julia Roberts speaks out against looting during the Los Angeles wildfires. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Julia Roberts speaks out against looting during the Los Angeles wildfires. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Julia Roberts’ stern response to wildfire looters

L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said, “Let me be clear: If you exploit this tragedy to prey on victims of these deadly fires, we will find you and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law,” as reported by Hello! magazine. Roberts appeared to agree with the statement against those looking to take advantage of people suffering from the wildfires.

Taking this opportunity to express her feelings on the matter, she wrote on Instagram, “F.U. looters.” Alongside her strong response, she shared an awareness-raising message about the SoCal Fund.

She wrote, “@caafoundation alongside @coreresponse @eifoundation @lausd are launching SoCal Fire Fund to assist in providing Immediate and Long Term support for all those impacted by these current fires. There is so much healing and help needed. We will get through this."

LA wildfires shake up Hollywood

The wildfires that began on January 7 in the Pacific Palisades area have claimed at least 24 lives, with dozens still missing. Thousands of homes have been damaged or destroyed, including those of high-profile figures such as Tina Knowles, Paris Hilton, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, and Anthony Hopkins.

On Monday, a new fire, the Auto Fire, erupted in Ventura County, burning approximately 56 acres. However, the Ventura County Fire Department reported that firefighters have managed to stop its forward progress, preventing further spread.

As of Sunday, January 12, three major wildfires were raging across Los Angeles. According to Cal Fire, the largest blaze has scorched over 20,000 acres and is currently 11% contained. The Eaton fire, which has now spread to more than 14,000 acres, has caused significant damage to structures in Altadena and Pasadena.

