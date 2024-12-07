Crunchyroll Anime Awards confirm 2025 date and other schedule details: Here's when to expect nominations roll-out

Crunchyroll Anime Awards will return to the birthplace of anime in the new year. Sally Amaki and Jon Kabira will return as co-hosts of Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025.(Crunchyroll)

On December 6, the global streaming giant rolled out the official press release following the firm announcement at CCXP in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The upcoming awards night in Tokyo, Japan, will mark the ninth annual outing of “one of the biggest moments for anime all year.”

Officials have already announced drag pop icon and musician Pabllo Vittar as the show’s first-ever Brazilian celebrity presenter, a fellow anime fan. The highly anticipated ceremony will await the arrival of numerous other celebrity presenters from various branches of the entertainment industry. Star-studded musical performances will be announced at a later date. Meanwhile, renowned voice actress and idol Sally Amaki (Tomo-chan is a Girl!, Overwatch 2) and famed entertainer Jon Kabira will reprise their co-hosting duties. Sony Group Corporation Chairman and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida’s opening remarks will kick off the main event again.

Pabllo Vittar was announced as the first-ever Brazilian celebrity presenter.(Crunchyroll)

Before showtime, the signature Crunchyroll Anime Awards orange carpet will allow celebrities from all beats to put their fashionable foot forward. The event will be livestreamed for international audiences.

Here’s what we know about the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards so far.

When and where to watch the 9th Crunchyroll Anime Awards?

The forthcoming anime-focussed ceremony will take place at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo on May 25, 2025. Like last year, the live stream for the awards night broadcast, honouring unmistakable contributions to the world of Japanese animation and its contemporary evolution, is expected to be available on Crunchyroll’s YouTube page and Twitch stream.

The grand roster of nominees will be revealed on April 3, 2025, and global fan voting will kick off on the same day.

New nominee eligibility and categories for Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025

The latest edition of the biggest anime night has updated its eligibility period by expanding its calendar from October 1, 2023, to December 31, 2024, encompassing five seasons (or quarters) of anime. Sometime down the line, nominee eligibility will extend from January 1 to December 31.

With Japanese animation’s hold over the worldwide audience expanding each year with unparalleled heights, the new anime awards night has unveiled 32 categories. Fresh introductions of titles like Best Isekai, Best Background Art and Best Hindi Voice Artist reflect the platform’s continued dedication and affinity for global growth and accessibility. Other categories, including fan favourites like Best Opening Sequence and Best Main Character, are as follows:

Anime of the Year

Film of the Year

Best Continuing Series

Best New Series

Best Original Anime

Best Animation

Best Character Design

Best Director

Best Background Art (NEW)

Best Romance

Best Comedy

Best Action

Best Isekai Anime (NEW)

Best Drama

Best Slice of Life

Best Main Character

Best Supporting Character

“Must Protect At All Costs” Character

Best Anime Song

Best Score

Best Opening Sequence

Best Ending Sequence

Best Voice Artist Performance - Japanese

Best Voice Artist Performance - Arabic

Best Voice Artist Performance - Brazilian Portuguese

Best Voice Artist Performance - Castilian Spanish

Best Voice Artist Performance - English

Best Voice Artist Performance - French

Best Voice Artist Performance - German

Best Voice Artist Performance - Italian

Best Voice Artist Performance - Latin Spanish

Best Voice Artist Performance - Hindi (NEW)

Find out more at: https://www.crunchyroll.com/animeawards/