Ultimate Solo Leveling anime surprises ft Rana Daggubati coming to Crunchyroll's Delhi Comic Con booth

After crafting the perfect anime fan experience for Indian Otakus in Hyderabad, Crunchyroll’s highly coveted exclusive goodies and surprises are headed to the Delhi Comic Con. The follow-up three-day convention, scheduled from December 6 to 8 (Friday to Sunday), will unlock unparalleled anime frontiers at NSIC Exhibition Grounds Okhla in New Delhi. Major Solo Leveling surprises, along with Rana Daggubati (voicing Barca), headed to Delhi Comic Con from December 6 to 8, 2024. (Crunchyroll)

The immersive setups at the Crunchyroll booth will unveil one-of-a-kind experiences, especially for Solo Leveling fans. The best highlight in a slew of surprises planned for the latest Delhi Comic Con outing is that Baahubali superstar Rana Daggubati will be in attendance.

Also read | Ninja Hattori voice actress Junko Hori passes away at 89

The Indian actor is poised to captivate audiences by lending his voice to Barca, the powerful ice elf boss, in the new Solo Leveling omnibus film and the show’s Season 2. As a result, he will be joining the Comic Con fun at the Crunchyroll booth and on the main stage to share his experience of being introduced to the new epic universe with the audience in person. But that’s not all. The global anime brand is also set to unveil special fan screenings of the upcoming movie Solo Leveling - ReAwakening- which recaps the first season and previews the first two episodes of the highly anticipated second season.

Delhi Comic Con anime highlights

Crunchyroll opens the doors to the breathtaking world of the web novel-based anime, allowing fans to step inside the Solo Levelling dome. Fans can catch stunning sneak peeks of the show here and pose for a polaroid home to take home.

If you take pride in your anime trivia knowledge, answer some challenging questions at the booth and main stage and win a chance to snag exclusive Crunchyroll goodies. There’s more in store for you thanks to fan giveaways of the brand’s swag bags, One Piece collector cards, Solo Leveling trading cards and Dragon Ball DAIMA fan cards.

Also read | Tennessee schools remove Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan and more popular manga titles amid new state law

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- screenings in Mumbai and Delhi

Mumbai fans can catch the movie on December 4. Meanwhile, Delhi fans can attend the special screening with an exclusive fan greeting with Rana Daggubati on December 6 at a venue different from Delhi Comic Con.

Registration for the Delhi screening: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdGwk5v13bmfK_1Mp_Qjk7ATo3Y1JTYbuf_QyrrkaZXdq51wQ/viewform

Registration for the Mumbai screening: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdNyvbOVxpyEVu7lnUR7CSYAcnFXhIlN_Po9NQwCwwnIo8Ygw/viewform