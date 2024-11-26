Ninja Hattori voice actress Junko Hori passes away at 89

Japanese voice actor Junko Hori died on November 18, her talent agency, Production Baobab, announced this week. She was 89 at the time of her passing, and old age has been attributed as the cause of her death. Ninja Hattori voice actress Junko Hori, 89, passed away due to old age on November 18, her agency announced on November 25. (Production Baobab)

The management label released a late notice of the actress' demise due to the wishes of her grieving family, requesting privacy at this difficult time. The official announcement also revealed that the wake and funeral were held only for close relatives. Fans have been advised to refrain from visiting the funeral home or offering gifts.

The veteran Japanese animation star had numerous titles under her belt. Her contribution as the titular Hattori-kun across various Ninja Hattori releases was one of her most prominently celebrated roles in the mainstream.

This year has been especially hard on the anime community, as fans have lost several industry greats, including Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball Z narrator Doc Harris, Mob Psycho art director Ryo Kono, Nobita voice actress Noriko Ohara, Doraemon voice actress Nobuyo Oyama, Natsume's Book of Friends anime art director Yukihiro Shibutani, and My Hero Academia anime singer Sayuri.

Where do we know Ninja Hattori actress Junko Hori from?

In addition to pitching in for anime roles, Hori even lent her voice to video game characters Sunakake Baba and Sasuke in the Gegege no Kitaro and Ganbare Goemon game series, respectively. As per the Anime News Network, she also dubbed roles in Western films Tok Kill a Mockingbird, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome and Get Your Gun. Her other long-term engagements required her to voice Bart Simpson in the first 15 seasons of the animated sitcom The Simpsons. Moreover, she was Jerry's voice of Jerry in the Tom & Jerry cartoon series.

Hori's expansive list of anime credits includes voicing characters in Astro Boy, Cinderella Boy, Anne of Green Gables, The Gutsy Frog, Legend of the Mystical Ninja, Sindbad the Sailor, Rain Boy, Cat Eyed Boy, Speed Racer, Little Lulu, Tokyo Mew Mew, Gulliver's Travels Beyond the Moon, Super Mario Bros: The Great Mission to Rescue Princess Peach, Doraemon, The Adventures of Gamba, and Chimpui, among others.

Fans grieve the loss of another anime legend

Anime lovers have since shared their childhood memories associated with Hori's characters, especially Hattori.

An X user wrote, “Thank you for making my childhood Ninja Hattori. Hope you have a safe peaceful trip to heaven🙇 Thank you Hori san.” Another commented, “Rest in Peace, Junko Hori, Ninja Hattori will always be in my heart, and I will always sing the opening whenever I climb the mountain or sailing through the sea.”

A third lamented, "Thank you Junko Hori for being the mechanical ninja we all loved. Thank you for being part of our very special memories.. ~ de gozaru.

Hopefully the legend of karakuri Sasuke will continue.

Ganbare Konami."

Rest in peace, Junko Hori.