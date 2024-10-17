Natsume's Book of Friends anime art director Yukihiro Shibutani passes away at 63

The anime community has been struck by one loss after another this year. Adding to that heavy note of sad news from this side of the artistic world, veteran anime art director Yukihiro Shibutani died at 63 on September 15, according to Natsume's Book of Friends and Shuka's official X/Twitter accounts. The renowned background artist was best known for his works in well-received anime titles like Natsume Yuujinchou, Detective Conan (Case Closed) and To Your Eternity. (Also read: This week's anime schedule: One Piece 25th anniversary special, Dan Da Dan Ep 3, Blue Box Ep 3 and more) Natsume's Book of Friends anime art director Yukihiro Shibutani, 63, died on September 15 due to a worsening chronic illness. (X/Twitter)

Although his passing was announced this week, Shibutani died last month due to a worsening chronic illness. Per the official update, the GAKIpro Astudio's board director's loved ones held a private funeral for him. The art studio's parent company, Y.A.P. Ishaki Production, disclosed that plans for a public memorial service for the veteran artist would be revealed soon.

More about veteran art anime director Yukihiro Shibutani's body of work

The anime adaptation of Natsume's Book of Friends (originally produced by Brain's Base and then Shuka, Season 5 onwards) is based on Yuki Midorikawa's manga series. Currently, its seventh season is airing in Japan, with the highly anticipated season-opening episode premiering on Monday, October 7. Weekly episodes are also available for global audiences on Crunchyroll.

Yukihiro Shibutani has been attached to the heartwarming TV series since its first season. The dependable art director also contributed to Detective Conan Episode 1-283, To Your Eternity, Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai, Rin-ne, Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You, Servant x Service and Kamichu!, among other shows, according to CBR.

Shuka’s tribute to the anime industry veteran describes his personality, “Although he had a slightly intimidating appearance, he was humorous and loved to talk.” The heartfelt note also underscores his dedication to his work and art. Correspondingly, the Natsume anime page on X hailed Shibutani as “a pillar of the art department since the first season, bringing the story to life with beautiful, heartwarming scenery.”

