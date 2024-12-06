Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 119: Release date, time, where to watch and more

Fans of Kaiju No. 8 can mark their calendars! The highly anticipated Chapter 119 of the hit manga is set to be released soon. In the previous episode, Kafka had a great sacrificial moment as he gave up his humanity, leaving fans wondering if he would find a way to retain it after defeating Meireki or if he had lost it forever. Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 119 release date revealed.(@KaijuNo8_O_EN)

As the story continues to captivate audiences with its thrilling battles and character development, this new chapter promises to deliver more action-packed moments and unexpected twists.

Also Read: Blue Lock Chapter 287: Exact release date, time and more

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 119 release date and time

According to the MANGA Plus website, Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 119 will be released on Friday, December 20 at midnight (JST) in Japan. However, the global release of the latest chapter is scheduled for Thursday, December 19. The time of release will differ because of different time zones followed in various regions. Fans can utilise the following table to catch the chapter before the spoilers.

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7 AM, Thursday, December 19, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10 AM, Thursday, December 19, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 4 PM, Thursday, December 19, 2024 Central European Time 5 PM, Thursday, December 19, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM, Thursday, December 19, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 PM, Thursday, December 19, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 AM, Friday, December 20, 2024 Australia Central Daylight Time 1:30 AM, Friday, December 20, 2024

Where to read Kaiju No.8 Chapter 119?

The latest chapter of Kaiju No. 8 will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform. Fans can also access the new chapter on Viz Media’s official website and Shonen Jump+ app. Once the chapter is released, fans can also buy the corresponding volume which will include Chapter 119 as well.

Also Read: Solo Leveling - ReAwakening review: Big screen visual spectacle sets the mood for anticipated sequel but at a cost

What to expect from Kaiju No.8 Chapter 119?

The upcoming chapter is expected to bring readers back to reality with its first half dedicated to a recap of what was happening here while Kafka had the flashback episode. Meireki will be pushed back by Gen Narumi and Hoshina with no serious damage to it. Meanwhile, Mina will try to wake up Kafka.

However, the manga will drift into drama as she will give up considering Kafka is dead and him picking right this moment to open his eyes. With a massive roar or energy burst kind of effect, Kafka will return and quickly jump over to Narumi and Hoshina's side to fight off Mereki. The chapter will end with a battle set up of these three against one.