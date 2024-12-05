Menu Explore
Blue Lock Chapter 287: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Dec 05, 2024 11:12 PM IST

Read to know more about the Blue Lock Chapter 287 before its release.

Blue Lock is back with another chapter and a lot more plot twists. The manga recently dropped the release date of Blue Lock chapter 287. While the next chapter is much needed with all the scrummage happening on the field. In the previous episode, the manga saw Isagi and Kaiser manage to snatch the ball away from Rin Itoshi. Bringing in Hiori Yo and Raichi Jingo, they began with their counterattack. Basard Munchen tried to cut short the attacks with a two-gun volley along with Impact Point Shot by Kaiser but both were blocked by Karasu and Carles.

Blue Lock Chapter 287 release date revealed.(@Blue_Lock_En/X)
Blue Lock Chapter 287 release date revealed.(@Blue_Lock_En/X)

Blue Lock Chapter 287 release date and time

According to Kodansha's K Manga, Blue Lock Chapter 287 will be released on Wednesday, December 11 at midnight (JST) in Japan. The global release is set for Tuesday, December 10, with the timing varying depending on the time zones. Fans can refer to the table below to ensure they catch the chapter as soon as it drops.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amTuesdayDecember 10
Eastern Daylight Time11 amTuesdayDecember 10
British Summer Time4 pmTuesdayDecember 10
Central European Summer Time5 pmTuesdayDecember 10
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmTuesdayDecember 10
Philippine Standard Time11 pmTuesdayDecember 10
Japanese Standard Time12 amWednesdayDecember 11
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amWednesdayDecember 11

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 287?

The next chapter will be available to read manga reader service set up by Kodansha called K manga. Fans can gain access to the service through either a website or mobile application. However, the service is available only to those in the United States and a subscription will be required to read the latest chapter.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 287?

Following Kaiser's shot blocked by Charles, the destiny of the ball was not revealed in the manga. It is not known if it was collected by another player, thus there is a possibility that it went out of bounds. The episode will likely start with the match being resumed with a throw-in for Munchen. The two Paris X Gen midfielders can be expected to steal the ball from Munchen aces.

