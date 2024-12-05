Blue Lock Chapter 287: Exact release date, time and more

Blue Lock is back with another chapter and a lot more plot twists. The manga recently dropped the release date of Blue Lock chapter 287. While the next chapter is much needed with all the scrummage happening on the field. In the previous episode, the manga saw Isagi and Kaiser manage to snatch the ball away from Rin Itoshi. Bringing in Hiori Yo and Raichi Jingo, they began with their counterattack. Basard Munchen tried to cut short the attacks with a two-gun volley along with Impact Point Shot by Kaiser but both were blocked by Karasu and Carles. Blue Lock Chapter 287 release date revealed.(@Blue_Lock_En/X)

Blue Lock Chapter 287 release date and time

According to Kodansha's K Manga, Blue Lock Chapter 287 will be released on Wednesday, December 11 at midnight (JST) in Japan. The global release is set for Tuesday, December 10, with the timing varying depending on the time zones. Fans can refer to the table below to ensure they catch the chapter as soon as it drops.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday December 10 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday December 10 British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday December 10 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday December 10 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday December 10 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday December 10 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday December 11 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday December 11

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 287?

The next chapter will be available to read manga reader service set up by Kodansha called K manga. Fans can gain access to the service through either a website or mobile application. However, the service is available only to those in the United States and a subscription will be required to read the latest chapter.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 287?

Following Kaiser's shot blocked by Charles, the destiny of the ball was not revealed in the manga. It is not known if it was collected by another player, thus there is a possibility that it went out of bounds. The episode will likely start with the match being resumed with a throw-in for Munchen. The two Paris X Gen midfielders can be expected to steal the ball from Munchen aces.