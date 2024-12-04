Kim Soo Hyun makes rare announcement, jumping on K-pop trend; ‘shocked’ fans didn't see it coming

Korean drama heartthrob Kim Soo Hyun just pulled off a major surprise, that has his fans buzzing! Breaking away from the usual tradition of actors, he’s set the stage for a rare and exciting Season’s Greetings for 2025. On December 4, the Queen of Tears actor shared a warm and joyful message, leaving fans excited and curious about what’s in store. Kim Soo Hyun is set to surprise fans with a Season's Greetings package, featuring exclusive merchandise, available from December 27, 2024, to January 6, 2025.

What is Season’s greetings?

The term "Season’s Greetings" holds a special place in Korean pop culture, where idols and solo artists often surprise their fans with thoughtful gifts at the end of the year. Building the perfect Season’s Greetings can be a challenge, with some even facing criticism for not going all out.

K-pop agencies typically release unique packages for each artist or group, loaded with a variety of merchandise, including “desk or wall calendars, photobooks, photo cards, stickers, diaries, posters, and other items” fans can use throughout the upcoming year. The term traditionally refers to the holidays that span the last months of the year, such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and the New Year.

Kim Soo Hyun announces Season’s Greetings for 2025

On December 4, the Instagram account @withmuu revealed that actor Kim Soo Hyun will be releasing a 2025 Season’s Greetings. A teaser image featuring the Its Okay to Not Be Okay star accompanied the announcement, highlighting a special collaboration for the upcoming year. While this tradition is common among K-pop idols, it's rare for an actor to join in.

However, given his massive popularity which skyrocketed following his recent Netflix hit, Queen of Tears, his fans are happy that he took the step and eagerly awaiting whatever he has in store. The Greetings will be made available from December 27, 2024, to January 6, 2025.

“Kim Soo Hyun’s agency is working hard! From a fan meeting, new projects, and even a Season’s Greeting,” an excited fan wrote. “And they say why he is the best,” another wrote. “I wasn’t even expecting it…his agency has really done something this time,” a third said.

Kim Soo Hyun steals a spot at the 2024 SEOULCON APAN Star Awards

On December 4, Kim Soo Hyun earned a well-deserved spot among the nominees for the 2024 SEOULCON APAN Star Awards. The award show recognises top performances across all Korean drama content aired from November 2023 to October 2024, and Kim Soo Hyun was nominated for his standout role in Queen of Tears.

Alongside him, stars like Byeon Woo-seok (Lovely Runner) and Ji Chang-wook (Welcome to Samdal-ri) were also nominated, making for some tough competition. On the female side, Kim Ji-won received a nomination for her exceptional performance in Queen of Tears, competing for the Top Female Excellence Award.