Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Tae Ri, Jung Hae In and others nominated for FUNdex Awards 2024 | See full list
Several TV/OTT programs and performers from the K-entertainment industry were nominated for the 2024 FUNdex Awards. The live ceremony will be held in December.
A variety of fan favourite K-drama stars and TV/OTT were announced as nominees for the upcoming 2nd FUNdex Awards, organised by Good Data Corporation.
On November 27, media outlet JTBC revealed a flurry of nods across TV entertainment categories shared by the K-content competitiveness analysis agency that releases topicality rankings on a weekly basis.
As a result, worthy recipients of the FUNdex Award trophies will be selected from an objective perspective based on verified data from surveys conducted over the past year. The cumulative analysis will consider “topicality surveys, search response surveys, the FUNdex index, and the number of times a performer entered the Top 10 for topicality.” The nominations are divided into 8 categories for best programs and 10 categories catering to best performers across fields. All nominees listed in these categories are eligible for the program and performer grand prizes.
The 2024 FUNdex Awards Nominees
TV Drama
- Queen of Tears (tvN)
- Marry My Husband (tvN)
- Lovely Runner (tvN)
- The Judge from Hell (SBS)
- Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (tvN)
OTT Original Drama
- The 8 Show (Netflix)
- What Comes After Love (Coupang Play)
- A Killer Paradox (Netflix)
- Pyramid Game (TVING)
- A Shop for Killers (Disney+)
TV Variety Show
- I Am SOLO (ENA / SBS Plus)
- I Live Alone (MBC)
- Running Man (SBS)
- You Quiz on the Block (tvN)
- A Clean Sweep (JTBC)
TV Mini Variety Show
- The Iron Squad W (Channel A)
- Three Meals a Day (tvN)
- Jinny's Kitchen Season 2 (tvN)
- My Sibling's Romance (JTBC/Wave)
- Possessed Love (SBS)
TV Music/Dance Competition Entertainment
- I-LAND2: N/a (Mnet)
- Miss Trot 3 (TV CHOSUN)
- Korea-Japan King of Singers (MBN)
- Stage Fighter (Mnet)
- Current King (or King of Singers) [literal trans.] (MBN)
OTT Reality Show
- SNL Korea Season 6 (Coupang Play)
- Wrap: Public (TVING)
- Crime Scene Returns (TVING)
- Transfer Romance 3 (TVING)
- Culinary Class Wars (Netflix)
TV Drama Male Lead
- Kim Soo Hyun for Queen of Tears
- Byeon Woo Seok for Lovely Runner
- Uhm Tae Goo for My Sweet Mobster
- Jung Hae In for Love Next Door
- Jo Jung Suk for Captivating the King
TV Drama Female Lead
- Kim Ji Won for Queen of Tears
- Kim Tae Ri for Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born
- Kim Hye Yoon for Lovely Runner
- Park Min Young for Marry My Husband
- Jung So Min for Love Next Door
OTT Drama Male Lead
- Son Suk Ku for A Killer Paradox
- Choi Woo Shik for A Killer Paradox
- Lee Min Ho for Pachinko Season 2
- Lee Dong Wook for A Shop for Killers
- Lee Joon Hyuk for Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard
OTT Drama Female Lead
- Go Min Si for The Frog
- Kim Min Hae for Pachinko Season 2
- Kim Ji Yeon for Pyramid Game
- Jang Da Ah for Pyramid Game
- Chun Woo Hee for The 8 Show
TV Drama Supporting Actors
- Kwon Bo Ah for Marry My Husband
- Lee Yi Kyung for Marry My Husband
- Song Geon Hee for Lovely Runner
- Shin Ye Eun for Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born
- Jung Eun Chae for Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born
OTT Drama Supporting Actors
- Kim Min for A Shop for Killers
- Ryu Da In for Pyramid Game
- Moon Geun Young for Hellbound Season 2
- Lee Hee Joon for A Shop for Killers
- Jung Eun Chae for Pachinko Season 2
TV Variety Show Entertainer
- Kian84 for I Live Alone
- Park Na Rae for I Live Alone
- Jeon Hyun Moo for I Live Alone
- Ryu Soo Young for Newly Launched Convenience Store Restaurant (literal trans.)
- Yoo Jae Suk for Hangout With Yoo (or How Do You Play?)
TV Mini Variety Performer
- Go Min Si for Jinny's Kitchen Season 2
- Kim Ji Won for My Sibling's Romance
- Park Jae Hyung for My Sibling's Romance
- Lee Yong Woo for My Sibling's Romance
- Dex for Sister's Direct Delivery
TV Music/Dance Competition Variety Show Performer
- Kim Da Yeon for King of Singers
- Jeon Yu Jin for King of Singers
- Bin Ye Seo for Miss Trot Season 3
- Oh Yu Jin for Miss Trot Season 3
- Jeong Seo Ju for Miss Trot Season 3
OTT Reality Show Performer
- Kwon Seong Jun for Culinary Class Wars
- Baek Jong Won for Culinary Class Wars
- Ahn Sung Jae for Culinary Class Wars
- Edward Lee for Culinary Class Wars
- Choi Hyun Seok for Culinary Class Wars
This year’s FUNdex Awards will be live-streamed from the Megazone Industry-Academia-Research Center Auditorium in Gwacheon Knowledge Information Town on Thursday, December 19, at 2 PM KST. Audiences can tune into the broadcast on YouTube.
