Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Tae Ri, Jung Hae In and others nominated for FUNdex Awards 2024 | See full list

A variety of fan favourite K-drama stars and TV/OTT were announced as nominees for the upcoming 2nd FUNdex Awards, organised by Good Data Corporation. Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Tae Ri and Jung Hae In have been nominated for the 2nd FUNdex Awards in the best actor categories.(Instagram)

On November 27, media outlet JTBC revealed a flurry of nods across TV entertainment categories shared by the K-content competitiveness analysis agency that releases topicality rankings on a weekly basis.

As a result, worthy recipients of the FUNdex Award trophies will be selected from an objective perspective based on verified data from surveys conducted over the past year. The cumulative analysis will consider “topicality surveys, search response surveys, the FUNdex index, and the number of times a performer entered the Top 10 for topicality.” The nominations are divided into 8 categories for best programs and 10 categories catering to best performers across fields. All nominees listed in these categories are eligible for the program and performer grand prizes.

Also read | BTS' Jungkook leads K-pop nominations for Billboard Music Awards 2024; Stray Kids, Seventeen and others listed

The 2024 FUNdex Awards Nominees

TV Drama

OTT Original Drama

The 8 Show (Netflix)

What Comes After Love (Coupang Play)

A Killer Paradox (Netflix)

Pyramid Game (TVING)

A Shop for Killers (Disney+)

TV Variety Show

I Am SOLO (ENA / SBS Plus)

I Live Alone (MBC)

Running Man (SBS)

You Quiz on the Block (tvN)

A Clean Sweep (JTBC)

TV Mini Variety Show

The Iron Squad W (Channel A)

Three Meals a Day (tvN)

Jinny's Kitchen Season 2 (tvN)

My Sibling's Romance (JTBC/Wave)

Possessed Love (SBS)

TV Music/Dance Competition Entertainment

I-LAND2: N/a (Mnet)

Miss Trot 3 (TV CHOSUN)

Korea-Japan King of Singers (MBN)

Stage Fighter (Mnet)

Current King (or King of Singers) [literal trans.] (MBN)

OTT Reality Show

SNL Korea Season 6 (Coupang Play)

Wrap: Public (TVING)

Crime Scene Returns (TVING)

Transfer Romance 3 (TVING)

Culinary Class Wars (Netflix)

TV Drama Male Lead

Kim Soo Hyun for Queen of Tears

Byeon Woo Seok for Lovely Runner

Uhm Tae Goo for My Sweet Mobster

Jung Hae In for Love Next Door

Jo Jung Suk for Captivating the King

TV Drama Female Lead

Kim Ji Won for Queen of Tears

Kim Tae Ri for Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born

Kim Hye Yoon for Lovely Runner

Park Min Young for Marry My Husband

Jung So Min for Love Next Door

Also read | Squid Game's Jung Ho Yeon and Big Bet's Lee Dong Hwi break up after 9 years of dating

OTT Drama Male Lead

Son Suk Ku for A Killer Paradox

Choi Woo Shik for A Killer Paradox

Lee Min Ho for Pachinko Season 2

Lee Dong Wook for A Shop for Killers

Lee Joon Hyuk for Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard

OTT Drama Female Lead

Go Min Si for The Frog

Kim Min Hae for Pachinko Season 2

Kim Ji Yeon for Pyramid Game

Jang Da Ah for Pyramid Game

Chun Woo Hee for The 8 Show

TV Drama Supporting Actors

Kwon Bo Ah for Marry My Husband

Lee Yi Kyung for Marry My Husband

Song Geon Hee for Lovely Runner

Shin Ye Eun for Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born

Jung Eun Chae for Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born

OTT Drama Supporting Actors

Kim Min for A Shop for Killers

Ryu Da In for Pyramid Game

Moon Geun Young for Hellbound Season 2

Lee Hee Joon for A Shop for Killers

Jung Eun Chae for Pachinko Season 2

TV Variety Show Entertainer

Kian84 for I Live Alone

Park Na Rae for I Live Alone

Jeon Hyun Moo for I Live Alone

Ryu Soo Young for Newly Launched Convenience Store Restaurant (literal trans.)

Yoo Jae Suk for Hangout With Yoo (or How Do You Play?)

TV Mini Variety Performer

Go Min Si for Jinny's Kitchen Season 2

Kim Ji Won for My Sibling's Romance

Park Jae Hyung for My Sibling's Romance

Lee Yong Woo for My Sibling's Romance

Dex for Sister's Direct Delivery

TV Music/Dance Competition Variety Show Performer

Kim Da Yeon for King of Singers

Jeon Yu Jin for King of Singers

Bin Ye Seo for Miss Trot Season 3

Oh Yu Jin for Miss Trot Season 3

Jeong Seo Ju for Miss Trot Season 3

OTT Reality Show Performer

Kwon Seong Jun for Culinary Class Wars

Baek Jong Won for Culinary Class Wars

Ahn Sung Jae for Culinary Class Wars

Edward Lee for Culinary Class Wars

Choi Hyun Seok for Culinary Class Wars

This year’s FUNdex Awards will be live-streamed from the Megazone Industry-Academia-Research Center Auditorium in Gwacheon Knowledge Information Town on Thursday, December 19, at 2 PM KST. Audiences can tune into the broadcast on YouTube.