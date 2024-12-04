Billboard clarifies why Taylor Swift didn’t make the cut over Beyoncé’s 'greatness': Fans say, ‘she was robbed

When Billboard crowned Beyoncé the greatest pop star of the 21st century, leaving Taylor Swift in the runner-up spot, the internet plunged right into debate mode. Swifties, in particular, took to social media to voice their frustration, with many crying foul over the decision. While Billboard argued its choice was about more than just numbers, fans weren’t buying it, pointing to Swift’s record-breaking streak and undeniable chart dominance. Beyonce surpasses Taylor Swift as she becomes Grindr's Mother of the Year

Why Billboard picked Beyoncé over Taylor Swift?

While the magazine acknowledged that the Cruel Summer singer is the century’s biggest pop star by the numbers “from album sales to streams to touring dominance,” with her historic Eras Tour poised to become the highest-grossing tour of all time, the staff still picked Queen Bey as the 21st-century superstar, and her reason is none other than her full 25 years of influence, evolution, and impact.

According to the editorial staff, Beyoncé’s career is a masterclass in evolution, consistency, and influence, spanning over two decades without a single misstep. Meanwhile, Swift’s ability to evolve across genres and her strong connection with fans has placed her as a generational icon.

How Swift missed the mark?

The Blank Space singer, entered the industry years after Beyoncé had already begun shaping the pop landscape. From topping the charts with Destiny’s Child’s genre-defining “Say My Name” in 2000 to her solo hit “Texas Hold ‘Em” in 2024, Beyoncé’s style has excelled genres, eras, and promotional styles. Apparently, her impact goes beyond commercial success and critical praise/ it's her unforgettable stage presence, game-changing cultural moments, and mega influence on the music industry that truly set her apart.

"It is insanely impressive that Taylor has even made it a discussion after missing the whole first quarter of the period, but only Beyonce has spent the entirety of the last 25 years exemplifying greatness in every form imaginable," the publication said.

But fans didn’t seem convinced by the choice. “How is Beyoncé the #1 pop star of the century when Taylor has been shattering records left and right? Swifties have every right to be upset right now,” a Swiftie questioned on X. “Beyoncé’s been around for 25 years, but Taylor is literally breaking records every year. Hard to believe she didn’t make the cut,” another voiced frustration. Some pointed out the apparent unfairness of the ranking, noting that Swift, being nine years younger than Beyoncé, began her career later in the century.

Taylor Swift reacts to Billboard crowning Beyoncé No. 1

According to PageSix, Taylor Swift has nothing but praise and respect for Beyoncé. “Taylor will always support powerful female artists, and she believes Beyoncé absolutely deserves this honor,” a source shared with the outlet. While Swift is aware of the reactions from her fans, she isn’t letting it get to her, the insider explained.

The source added that Swift is grateful for the support from her fans but recognises Beyoncé’s legendary status in music. “Taylor’s proud to be in the number two spot next to Beyoncé,” they added.