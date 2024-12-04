Taylor Swift is ‘exhausted,’ sends Travis Kelce a clear signal: She ‘wants to take…’

Taylor Swift might take a year off to rest after her hectic Eras Tour, which will finally wrap up after the Vancouver show in December. However, the pop star plans to use this time off to focus on personal matters, including her relationship with beau Travis Kelce, amid swirling engagement rumours. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may take a significant step in their relationship this Christmas, with sources suggesting a potential engagement after securing family approval. (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The singer reportedly doesn’t want to rush into any decisions and intends to see how things play out during this break. According to an insider, the couple is eager to learn more about each other, including their core personalities, which will help them decide their future together.

‘Exhausted’ Taylor Swift wants to ‘hibernate’

“Taylor’s exhausted,” an insider told US Weekly, as the 14-time Grammy winner wraps up nearly two years of nonstop touring, performing close to 150 shows globally. A second source shared that Swift plans to take some time off, “hibernating [with Travis] for a while,” and spending time in her New York City apartment. They added that the couple is eager to do “normal things” together. According to the first insider, the pair is looking forward to quality time, during which “the little nuances about someone’s personality and habits come into play,” allowing them to learn more about each other.

The insider further noted that both families are very involved with each other. Kelce's mom and brother’s families have been spotted attending Taylor Swift’s concerts, while Swift’s family has been seen cheering at Chiefs games. The popstar’s family recently even hosted Kelce and Jason on Thanksgiving at their Nashville home.

However, for now, “Taylor is excited for some relaxation and downtime,” especially as she approaches her 35th birthday, the insider noted. “She loves a quaint party with her closest friends,” the source shares, adding, “Taylor is excited about turning 35. She knows she’s accomplished so much.” The insider also revealed, “She’s told her team to give her one year to see how things go in her personal life.”

Is Taylor Swift planning to get engaged?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are taking a thoughtful approach to their relationship after over a year of dating. While both would "love to be engaged," they are not rushing into it, according to Weekly. The Cruel Summer singer feels Kelce could be "The One," but she values taking her time. “Marriage is a big deal, and she wants it to be forever,” a source shares, emphasising her deliberate pace in matters of the heart.

While an engagement plan might be on the cards, the singer is reportedly not planning to have babies right now, and the reason is her career. Besides, “Taylor and Travis are both so busy.” However, the couple is making time to spend Christmas together. Swift is said to be hosting a holiday celebration with both their families and hopes to start the New Year on a low-key, restful note. Afterward, she plans to focus on creating a new album and is already considering another tour.