Canada: India’s consulate in Vancouver hold consular camps without any disruption

Toronto: India’s consulate in Vancouver organised two consular camps at gurdwaras in British Columbia (BC) without any report of disruption by pro-Khalistan elements. Pensioners at a consular camp held at the Khalsa Diwan Society gurdwara in Abbotsford,British Columbia on Sunday. (Consulate of India, Vancouver)

The camps were organised on Saturday and Sunday at the Khalsa Diwan Society Gurdwara in Abbotsford and the Khalsa Diwan Society’s Ross Street Gurdwara in Vancouver on November 16 and November 17, respectively. A total of 709 life certificates were provided to pensioners who visited the two camps, according to India’s consulate in Vancouver.

This was the second camp held at the Vancouver gurdwara this month. Prior to hosting a camp on November 2, the society had obtained an injunction from a judge of the British Columbia Supreme Court prohibiting protesters from going within 50-metre of the gurdwara.

The camps at the gurdwaras in BC were in contrast to the cancellation of two that were scheduled to be held over the weekend at Hindu temples in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Last Monday, the temples, the Brampton Triveni Mandir and the Toronto Kali Bari announced that they were cancelling the consular camps they were to host. These were to feature officials from India’s consulate in Toronto.

On November 10, the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) had, in a statement, warned that it would “target” Indian officials at the camp that were scheduled to be hosted at the Triveni Mandir and the Kali Bari on November 16 and November 17, respectively.

Tensions were prevalent in the area as pro-Khalistan elements staged a violent attack on the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton on November 3. In the aftermath, there was a protest staged outside a gurdwara in Malton. There was also a rally outside the Hindu Sabha temple on November 4 to demonstrate community solidarity. However, incidents of violence were reported from these events and, till date, several persons have been arrested or charges in this connection including the Canadian organiser of the so-called Khalistan Referendum, Inderjeet Gosal.

On Tuesday, Peel Regional Police (PRP) said that it was in touch “with the Consul General of India, as well as places of worship and community centres to work collaboratively to mitigate risks for the community”.

It added, “Given the current tension in the community and a shared interest in maintaining public safety, the organisers agreed that Consular Camps be postponed to a later date to allow for tensions to ease and limit any negative impact on the community.”

The Peel region, which included Brampton and Mississauga, appears to be an exception when it comes to these camps being held as scheduled. On November 10, similar camps were held in Edmonton, capital of the province of Alberta, and in Saskatoon and Regina in the province of Saskatchewan.