Spotify Wrapped 2024 date ‘leaked’: Don’t miss this one thing before it drops

Ready to get your 2024 wrapped? Spotify's annual rewind is almost here. Last year, Spotify revealed that 574 million people were tuning in globally, with Taylor Swift reigning as the top artist. But what about this year? While the official release date for 2024’s Wrapped is still under wraps, Spotify France dropped some clues. According to the reports Wrapped will drop on December 4. The Spotify logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US.(Reuters)

When is Spotify wrapped 2024 coming?

Spotify Wrapped 2024 might knock on your phone's door on Wednesday, December 4. The announcement came via Spotify France's official TikTok account, where they teased a live event titled “On prédit vos Wrapped 2024” (translated as “We predict your Wrapped 2024”), according to Music Essentials.

For fans across different time zones, this means the event will be held from 9:00 PM to 11:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST) on December 3, and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (PST). The event has led to speculations that Wrapped 2024 may drop either during or shortly after.

Spotify earlier teased that "the best time of the year is right around the corner." Last year, Wrapped debuted on November 29, just after Thanksgiving, so it’s safe to assume it could drop soon. In previous years, Spotify Wrapped launched on November 30 (2022), December 1 (2021 and 2020), and even December 5 (2019). It could even make an early appearance today, December 2. Spotify’s recent teaser on X with a pre-wrapped checklist hints that the wait may be almost over.

Update your Spotify before getting wrapped

The music streaming service has already teased the arrival, however before you uncover all the musical surprises, there’s one crucial step you might want to take. Before you hit play on your personalised Wrapped experience, make sure your Spotify app is up-to-date.

A fresh update means a fresh perspective on your past year's tunes. "Wrapped is almost here," Spotify teased in a news release posted on Nov. 27. “And one of the keys to getting the best-wrapped experience is making sure your app is ready to go!”

From Taylor Swift's TTPD hitting the charts like a rocket to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter comeback, K-pop dominating Billboard, and Charli XCX bringing the sass with Brat, 2024 has been a musical rollercoaster. But here’s the thing—if your Spotify app hasn’t had a makeover recently, you could be missing out on some seriously cool features.

“An up-to-date app means you’re getting a fully optimised Wrapped experience,” the company says. “You’ll also be able to easily share your unique finds or fun tidbits from your yearlong listening with friends on social media.”