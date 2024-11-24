Beyoncé’s mom confident about smooth performance stream despite Tyson-Paul fiasco: ‘God is going to…’

Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, promised that her performance at the NFL halftime show, which is scheduled to stream live on Netflix, would not be interrupted by any glitches. The news comes after the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight, which was also live-streamed on the platform, faced various glitches. Knowles said that God would ensure the singer’s livestream went smoothly. Beyoncé will perform at the NFL event on the occasion of Christmas. Amid streaming problems with the Tyson-Paul fight, Tina Knowles vowed that Beyoncé's NFL halftime performance on Netflix will be flawless.(@mstinaknowles/Instagram, @beyonce/Instagram)

Also Read: Zayn Malik pays tribute to Liam Payne at first concert stop in Leeds: ‘Love you bro’

Beyoncé’s mom ensures her performance runs smooth

This week, Knowles told TMZ, “Everything’s going to be good. God is going to be there.” The singer will perform her album Cowboy Carter for the first time during the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas–her hometown, as reported by Page Six.

The outlet caught up with the famous mom after the Tyson-Paul fight witnessed heavy glitches during its live stream on Netflix on November 15. During the match, the streaming giant received more than 88,000 reports of streaming issues, and Barstool Sports honcho David Portnoy labelled it “unwatchable.”

Moreover, a resident of Florida hit the platform with a $50 million class action lawsuit.

The man reportedly stated in his lawsuit, “Netflix customers experienced massive streaming issues and should have known better because it’s happened before. They were woefully ill-prepared.” Last Saturday, the subscription-based streaming platform announced that the match soared to 65 million concurrent streams worldwide.

The lawsuit alleged that many of the viewers missed major chunks of the much-anticipated fight while some fans had no access to it at all.

Also Read: Brad Pitt collapses on track while filming car crash scene for F1 at LA Grand Prix; video surfaces

Netflix authorities worried after the Tyson-Paul fiasco

Following the glitch fiasco during the Tyson-Paul fight, Netflix executives are worried as the streaming platform will stream both the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers and the Ravens vs. Texans games on Christmas day.

Jeremy Fowler and Dan Grazian, league insiders, reported that the NFL got in touch with the platform to “assess the likelihood that they could repeat themselves on Christmas” and was “reassured that Netflix had figured out what went wrong” and that the history will not repeat itself.