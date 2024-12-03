Menu Explore
Snow Globe Cocktail: The Instagram-worthy Christmas drink trend you need to try

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 03, 2024 05:58 PM IST

The Snow Globe Cocktail is going viral this Christmas season – here’s the recipe to make it at home

Aesthetic winter cocktails have taken over social media this season, with the Snow Globe Cocktail stealing the show. With over 3.1 million views on the hashtag #snowglobecocktail in just a month, this festive drink is back in the spotlight. Perfect for Christmas parties, the cocktail combines visual artistry with seasonal flavours, making it a must-try holiday trend.

The Snow Globe Cocktail mirrors the magic of a real snow globe, featuring sparkling drinks and frozen garnishes in clear ice to create an icy wonderland.
What is a Snow Globe Cocktail?

The Snow Globe Cocktail mirrors the magic of a real snow globe, featuring sparkling drinks and frozen garnishes in clear ice to create an icy wonderland. It involves adding rosemary and cranberry in a drink made with vodka or gin, sparkling water or Prosecco. Garnished with fresh cranberries and a rosemary sprig to resemble a snowy winter scene, often finished with crushed ice or edible glitter for a "snow globe" effect.

The cocktail’s popularity lies in its versatility and presentation. It pairs beautifully with botanical flavours in gin or vodka-based drinks, making it a hit at holiday gatherings. Whether you’re hosting a Christmas dinner or a cozy winter soirée, this cocktail is an elegant way to toast the season.

How to make a Snow Globe Cocktail?

To create your own Snow Globe Cocktail at home, here’s what you’ll need:

Ingredients:

  • 1 glass of sparkling wine or gin-based cocktail
  • Cranberries, pomegranate seeds, or citrus slices
  • Rosemary or thyme sprigs
  • Edible glitter (optional)
  • Distilled water

Instructions:

Add garnishes and herbs to a freezer-safe glass or ice mould. Pour in distilled water until full.

Freeze overnight.

Remove from the freezer and pour your chosen cocktail over the frozen creation.

Serve and let your guests marvel at the magic of this wintry delight.

