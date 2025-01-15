Blue Box Episode 15: Exact release date & time, where to watch and more

Blue Box Part 2 is already filled with complications and gasp-worthy moments, even with only a few episodes out so far. Episode 14, titled “What's the Connection?” saw Chinatsu face immense pressure at the nationals as she ultimately returned with a heavy heart. Meanwhile, off-court, Hina cheered up a worried Taiki by playing a game. The loser was left with no choice but to disclose an embarrassing secret. Once out, everything changes between them, eventually affecting Chinatsu in a cliffhanger ending. Blue Box Episode 15, "August 26," will be out on Thursday, January 16, 2025.(@aonohako_PR)

The next episode, titled “August 26,” will be out this week. Its vivacious preview has already played its part in lifting the viewers' mood. The official X page of the Ao No Hako anime also shared a celebratory update on January 15, announcing Taiki's birthday.

Also read | Zenshu Episode 3: Exact release date & time, where to watch, preview and more

Listed for a total of 25 episodes, Blue Box has ditched the new, not-so-favourite among fans approach, limiting an anime season to 12 episodes. The first half of the first season's journey wrapped up on December 19. Blue Box earned a week-long hiatus before the series turned the page for the second-part commencement. Season 1 Part 2 resumed the high school drama on January 2, continuing its weekly storyline in the new year.

The follow-up season part's opening theme is Macaroni Empitsu's “Saraba," whereas TOMOO's “Contrast” works its magic as the new closing theme. Right before Part 2 commenced, anime officials released a key visual, summarising the theme of the forthcoming episodes. Its tagline, “The one I like is," aptly explores Taiki's mental turmoil, as in addition to his own emotional baggage and feelings for Chinatsu, he now has Hina to worry about as well since her love confession.

About Blue Box anime

Kouija Miura's award-winning manga series Ao no Hako, serialised in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, launched a new TV anime journey on October 3. The wholesome dramedy's weekly episodes are internationally expanding Netflix's anime catalogue alongside the recently concluded Dan Da Dan Season 1 simulcast and Sakamoto Days' yet-to-premiere addition.

Taiki Inomata, a first-year student at Eimei Academy – a sports powerhouse -- has big dreams of qualifying for the badminton nationals, a flourishing reality in the making. At the same time, his heartfelt feelings for star basketball player Chinatsu Kano intertwine their paths with a jump-starting plot twist that sets everything into motion.

Also read | When the Phone Rings: How Yoo Yeon Seok landed his role after Mun Ka Young K-drama; another Chae Soo Bin collab demanded

Blue Box Episode 15 release date and time

Blue Box / Ao no Hako episodes air in Japan on local networks JNN and TBS, whereas Netflix streams the weekly anime premieres for international audiences every Thursday.

The upcoming episode of the sports romance series will be out in different zones as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time: Thursday, January 16, at 7:57 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Thursday, January 16, at 10:57 am

British Summer Time: Thursday, January 16, at 3:57 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, January 16, at 8:27 pm

Japanese Standard Time: Thursday, January 16, at 11:57 pm

Australian Eastern Standard Time: Friday, January 17, at 12:57 am

Watch the Blue Box Episode 15 preview:

Check out more details on the Ao no Hako official website: aonohako-anime.com