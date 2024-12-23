No Blue Box episode this week: Cour 2 release date, key visual revealed

Blue Box Episode 12 officially marked the simultaneous beginning of something new and the end of the first season's initial half. Finally, letting the fans in on Chinatsu's POV in the last few moments of the episode, titled “Girls…," the sweet young-adult storyline opened up a whole new Pandora's box of opportunities. Blue Box Episode 13 will be out next week.(X/twitter)

Taiki and Hina attended the fireworks festival together, and she tried her best to spend time alone with him. Despite all her attempts, destiny brings Taiki and Chinatsu closer than ever while also driving a wedge between the two. Inomata unexpectedly bumps into her with a lost child. As they join forces to help the kid find her mother, soft-hearted moments put a mirror to their innate feelings despite their verbal quiet.

Listed for a total of 25 episodes, Blue Box has ditched the new, not-so-favourite among fans approach limiting an anime season to 12 episodes. The first half of the first season's journey wrapped up last week on December 19. Before the series turns the page for the second-part commencement, Blue Box has earned a week-long hiatus. As a result, there will be no new episode of the sports-romance saga this week. The anime adaptation's official platforms have released fresh preview footage, lending a sneak peek into the upcoming batch of episodes.

Announcements related to Blue Box Season 1 Cour 2

A visual teaser for the second cour and other details, including theme song revelations, were dealt out at the Jump Festa 2025. As per the recent announcements, Macaroni Empitsu's “Saraba” will serve as the next opening song, whereas TOMOO's “Contrast” will work its magic as the following closing theme. The key visual's tagline, “The one I like is -” aptly conveys Taiki's emotional turmoil as everyone's true feelings are bound to explode soon. Additionally, a never-before-seen character is bound to be introduced soon. Kana Ichinose (Fern in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End) will join the cast as Ayama Moriya.

Kouija Miura's award-winning manga series Ao no Hako, serialised in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, launched a new TV anime journey on October 3. The wholesome dramedy's weekly episodes are internationally expanding Netflix's anime catalogue alongside the recently concluded Dan Da Dan Season 1 simulcast and Sakamoto Days' yet-to-premiere addition.

Taiki Inomata, a first-year student at Eimei Academy – a sports powerhouse -- has big dreams of qualifying for the badminton nationals, a flourishing reality in the making. At the same time, his heartfelt feelings for star basketball player Chinatsu Kano intertwine their paths with a jump-starting plot twist that sets everything into motion.

Blue Box Episode 13 release date and time

Blue Box / Ao no Hako episodes air in Japan on local networks JNN and TBS, whereas Netflix streams the weekly anime premieres for international audiences every Thursday.

The upcoming episode of the sports romance series will be out in different zones as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time: Thursday, January 2, at 7:57 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Thursday, January 2, at 10:57 am

British Summer Time: Thursday, January 2, at 3:57 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, January 2, at 8:27 pm

Japanese Standard Time: Thursday, January 2, at 11:57 pm

Australian Eastern Standard Time: Friday, January 3, at 12:57 am

Watch the Blue Box Cour 2 preview:

Check out more details on the Ao no Hako official website: aonohako-anime.com