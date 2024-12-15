Blue Box Episode 12: Release date & time, where to watch, preview and more

Each episode of the Blue Box TV anime adaptation is playing with the viewers' heartstrings. Episode 11 was no different. Wholeheartedly committed to bringing Hina's emotions alive, this week's offering unlocked some heavy waterworks as the show doubled down on the “Hina, best girl / losing heroine” agenda. Although she and Taiki were transported back to the memories of junior high thanks to the uncontested power of nostalgia, the actual present-day fireworks festival segment is still upcoming. Episode 12 will nearly hit the mid-season mark while simultaneously setting free another treasure trove of previously hidden feelings. Blue Box Episode 12 will be out on Thursday, December 19, 2024. Stream on Netflix.(AnimeTV)

Kouija Miura's award-winning manga series Ao no Hako, serialised in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, launched a new TV anime journey on October 3. The wholesome dramedy's weekly episodes are internationally expanding Netflix's anime catalogue alongside the ongoing Dan Da Dan simulcast and Sakamoto Days' yet-to-premiere addition.

Taiki Inomata, a first-year student at Eimei Academy – a sports powerhouse -- has big dreams of qualifying for the badminton nationals, a flourishing reality in the making. At the same time, his heartfelt feelings for star basketball player Chinatsu Kano intertwine their paths with a jump-starting plot twist that sets everything into motion.

The Blue Box Episode 12 title will be revealed in a day or two. Our weekly dose of badminton, basketball and a slice of everything in between will be back soon as our beloved characters are headed into the much-awaited summer vacation.

Listed for a total of 25 episodes, combining two consecutive running cours of the sports anime, the Telecom Animation Film production features Official Hige Dandism's “Same Blue” as the opening theme song. The 20+ minute-long episodes close out with the ending theme “Teenage Blue” by Eve. Here's what we know about the anime's next release schedule.

Blue Box Episode 12 Release date and time

Blue Box / Ao no Hako episodes air in Japan on local networks JNN and TBS, whereas Netflix streams the weekly anime premieres for international audiences every Thursday.

The upcoming episode of the sports romance series will be out in different zones as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time: Thursday, December 19, at 7:57 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Thursday, December 19, at 10:57 am

British Summer Time: Thursday, December 19, at 3:57 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, December 19, at 8:27 pm

Japanese Standard Time: Thursday, December 19, at 11:57 pm

Australian Eastern Standard Time: Friday, December 20, at 12:57 am

What to expect from Blue Box Episode 12?

The preview images for the upcoming episode have yet to be released.

Episode 12 is expected to finally lead us into the gates of the fireworks festival as Hina and Taiki walk in together. Although the heartwarming moment will allow them to make new memories, adding depth to their years-old connection, their current “heart situation” may impact their time together. While Hina's feelings for Taiki may overtly surface, the latter is undoubtedly hung up on his mental turmoil, attempting to decipher his and Chinatsu's connection. As she, too, shows up to the festival, some heartbreaking tensions may shoot up.

Ao no Hako official website: aonohako-anime.com