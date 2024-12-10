Blue Box Episode 11: Release date & time, where to watch, preview and more

Taiki gained insight into Chinatsu's worldview regarding how she distances herself from boys she is not interested in. Haryu's words clearly had a hold over him as he mostly remained distracted and affected by his words all through Blue Box Episode 10. As we're headed for the mid-season mark, more and more moments between Taiki and Chinatsu have given them cause to be flustered around each other. The slow-burn young romance is constantly building up the angst. Yet fans keep coming back for the heartache, patiently awaiting a major plot twist. Taiki and Hina will discuss the possibility of attending the fireworks festival as old memories take over in Blue Box Episode 11 on Thursday. (X/Twitter)

Kouija Miura's award-winning manga series Ao no Hako, serialised in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, launched a new TV anime journey on October 3. The wholesome dramedy's weekly episodes are internationally expanding Netflix's anime catalogue alongside the ongoing Dan Da Dan simulcast and Sakamoto Days' yet-to-premiere addition.

Taiki Inomata, a first-year student at Eimei Academy – a sports powerhouse -- has big dreams of qualifying for the badminton nationals, a flourishing reality in the making. At the same time, his heartfelt feelings for star basketball player Chinatsu Kano intertwine their paths with a jump-starting plot twist that sets everything into motion.

Also read | Dan Da Dan Episode 11: Release date & time, where to watch, preview and more

Just two days to go before Blue Box Episode 11, “It's Lame" (literal translation), hits our screens. Our weekly dose of badminton, basketball and a slice of everything in between will be back soon as our beloved characters are headed into the much-awaited summer vacation.

Listed for a total of 25 episodes, combining two consecutive running cours of the sports anime, the Telecom Animation Film production features Official Hige Dandism's “Same Blue” as the opening theme song. The 20+ minute-long episodes close out with the ending theme “Teenage Blue” by Eve. Here's what we know about the anime's next release schedule.

Blue Box Episode 11 Release date and time

Blue Box / Ao no Hako episodes air in Japan on local networks JNN and TBS, whereas Netflix streams the weekly anime premieres for international audiences every Thursday.

The upcoming episode of the sports romance series will be out in different zones as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time: Thursday, December 12, at 7:57 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Thursday, December 12, at 10:57 am

British Summer Time: Thursday, December 12, at 3:57 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, December 12, at 8:27 pm

Japanese Standard Time: Thursday, December 12, at 11:57 pm

Australian Eastern Standard Time: Friday, December 13, at 12:57 am

Also read | HT Exclusive: After Solo Leveling, Rana Daggubati wants to join this Seinen manga-anime universe

What to expect from Blue Box Episode 11?

Summer vacation is around the corner, which opens all sorts of opportunities for Blue Box characters' budding love stories to fully take shape despite the overshadowing uncertainty of feelings at the moment. While things grow a bit awkward between Taiki and Chinatsu, Hina and he will learn about the forthcoming fireworks festivals. As old memories take the wheel, we can expect more of Hina's inner thoughts to be exposed while Chinatsu possibly struggles with her own share in the background.

Ao no Hako official website: aonohako-anime.com