Blue Box Episode 10: Release date, where to watch, preview and more

With each passing episode, Blue Box is gradually building up a deeper bond between Taiki and Chinatsu. Episode 9 definitely took the cake when it comes to them being the closest to each other, quite literally. Last week's episode ended on a major cliffhanger, leaving fans hanging about where the pair's friendship is headed. Although manga readers already know what may be coming next, purely anime enthusiasts have a lot to decode, and the slow-burn romance demands immense patience from everyone. Blue Box Episode 10 will be out this Thursday, December 5, 2024.(X)

Kouija Miura's award-winning manga series Ao no Hako, serialised in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, launched a new TV anime journey on October 3. The wholesome dramedy's weekly episodes are internationally expanding Netflix's anime catalogue alongside the ongoing Dan Da Dan simulcast and Sakamoto Days' yet-to-premiere addition.

Taiki Inomata, a first-year student at Eimei Academy – a sports powerhouse -- has big dreams of qualifying for the badminton nationals, a flourishing reality in the making. At the same time, his heartfelt feelings for star basketball player Chinatsu Kano intertwine their paths with a jump-starting plot twist that sets everything into motion.

With just a few days to go before Blue Box Episode 10, “Something Bad," will bring back our weekly dose of badminton, basketball and a slice of everything in between this week.

Listed for a total of 25 episodes, combining two consecutive running cours of the sports anime, the Telecom Animation Film production features Official Hige Dandism's “Same Blue” as the opening theme song. The 20+ minute-long episodes close out with the ending theme “Teenage Blue” by Eve. Here's what we know about the anime's next release schedule.

Blue Box Episode 10 Release date and time

Blue Box / Ao no Hako episodes air in Japan on local networks JNN and TBS, whereas Netflix streams the weekly anime premieres for international audiences every Thursday.

The upcoming episode of the sports romance series will be out in different zones as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time: Thursday, December 5, at 7:57 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Thursday, December 5, at 10:57 am

British Summer Time: Thursday, December 5, at 3:57 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, December 5, at 8:27 pm

Japanese Standard Time: Thursday, December 5, at 11:57 pm

Australian Eastern Standard Time: Friday, December 6, at 12:57 am

What to expect from Blue Box Episode 10?

The forthcoming episode will pick up right from where the previous one left things off – the eye-widening cliffhanger. As Taiki continues to weigh out his feelings for Chinatsu, he still has to work his way around moving towards improvement. Despite his post-loss blues, it's quite likely that he will turn to his Haryu for guidance, who in turn could remind Taiki that the grind never stops. Meanwhile, Chinatsu has her own feelings to figure out as they still remain a mystery to the viewers as well despite underlying hints about what her heart may be experiencing living with Taiki.

Check out the upcoming episode's preview images below:

