That crazy Dan Da Dan Ep 9 scene got you howling for more? Here's when Episode 10 will be out | Watch preview

Dan Da Dan's latest episode really went there and pulled the highly-debated controversial scene from the manga to our small screens. Let's not forget how Aira is settling in as a worthy addition to Momo and Okarun's battle against the aliens. The November 28 offering saw Acrobatic Silky's power awaken within her, leading to the expansion of the leading protagonists' small yet effective task force just in time for the real world's Thanksgiving. And just like that, we're closing in on the season finale as well. Brace yourselves for next-level madness as we tread closer to the final destination. Dan Da Dan Episode 10, "Have You Ever Seen a Cattle Mutilation," will air on Thursday or Friday, depending on your time zone.(Science SARU)

To recap, here is Netflix's official synopsis of Dan Da Dan Episode 9, “Merge! Serpo Dover Demon Nessie:” “Wielding Acrobatic Silky's powers, Aira fights the Serpoians alongside Okarun and Momo. The frustrated Serpoians power up their crustacean-like minion."

Also read | One Piece, Dragon Ball and Pokemon anime icons take over Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The official preview of Dan Da Dan Episode 10, “Have You Ever Seen a Cattle Mutilation” shows Okarun, Momo and the other newly introduced characters on this wacky journey falling deeper into the supernatural mess at hand. Okarun's insight into these dark forces has Momo impressed.

Listed for 12 episodes, the Science SARU anime features Creepy Nuts' “Otonoke” as the opening theme song. Meanwhile, ZUTOMAYO's “TAIDADA” closes the episode as the ending tune. The upcoming episode will be out next week. Here’s what we know about the anime’s release schedule.

Dan Da Dan Episode 10 release date

Check out the schedule below to determine when the new episode will likely be out in other time zones.

Pacific Daylight Time (PT): Thursday, December 5, at 9 am

Eastern Standard Time (EST): Thursday, December 5, at 12 pm

British Summer Time: Thursday, December 5, at 5 pm

Central European Summer Time: Thursday, December 5, at 6 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, December 5 at 9:30 pm

Japan Standard Time: Friday, December 6, at 12:26 am

Australian Eastern Standard Time: Friday, December 6, at 2 am

Also read | Blue Lock Chapter 286: Exact release date, time and more

Watch Dan Da Dan Episode 10 preview

Muse Asia's official synopsis of the upcoming episode reads, “Momo, Okarun, and Aira make it through the aliens' assault by combining their powers. However, the Dover Demon that they thought they had defeated suddenly appears before them. It seems like he wants a rematch... but then he collapses, having used up all his strength. Unable to abandon him, the three take him back to Momo's house and treat his wounds. Then the Dover Demon starts talking about what's been troubling him...”

Where to watch Dan Da Dan episodes?

According to the official anime website, 28 MBS/TBS affiliated stations will facilitate simultaneous nationwide broadcast in the “Super Animeism TURBO” slot. Dan Da Dan episodes will also be available across various local streaming platforms, depending on regional availability, including Anime Times, ABEMA, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime Video, MUSE, U-NEXT, Lemino, WOWOW On Demand, and more.

International audiences may tune into Crunchyroll, Netflix and Hulu for weekly episodes. English subtitles will be available on both streaming giants.

Check out more details here: anime-dandadan.com