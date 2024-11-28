Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Blue Lock Chapter 286: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Nov 28, 2024 11:04 PM IST

Read to know more about the Blue Lock Chapter 286 before its release.

The Blue Lock manga fans are riding high on luck as it has not yet announced a break before the next chapter drops. Thus, the release date for Blue Lock Chapter 286 is scheduled for next week unless the creators announce a sudden break. In the previous episode, Isagi tried his best to persuade Kaiser to team up with him. Despite wanting to defeat Isagi, he agrees to team up with him. Later in the manga, it was revealed that Ego Jinpachi used Master Strikers to accelerate the evolution of the Blue Lock players.

Blue Lock Chapter 286 release date revealed.(@Blue_Lock_En/X)
Blue Lock Chapter 286 release date revealed.(@Blue_Lock_En/X)

Also Read: Tennessee schools remove Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan and more popular manga titles amid new state law

Blue Lock Chapter 286 release date and time

As reported by Kodansha's K Manga, Blue Lock Chapter 286 will be dropped on Wednesday, December 4 at midnight. Meanwhile, the worldwide release of the chapter is scheduled for Tuesday, December 3. The time of release will differ across the globe due to the different time zones followed. Fans can utilise the following table to catch the next chapter in time.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amTuesdayDecember 3
Eastern Daylight Time11 amTuesdayDecember 3
British Summer Time4 pmTuesdayDecember 3
Central European Summer Time5 pmTuesdayDecember 3
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmTuesdayDecember 3
Philippine Standard Time11 pmTuesdayDecember 3
Japanese Standard Time12 amWednesdayDecember 4
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amWednesdayDecember 4

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 286?

The next chapter will be available to read manga reader service set up by Kodansha called K manga. Fans can gain access to the service through either a website or mobile application. However, the service is available only to those in the United States and a subscription will be required to read the latest chapter.

Also Read: Chainsaw Man Chapter 186: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 286?

The next episode is expected to focus on Isagi and Kaiser charging up against Rin Itoshi as seen at the end of the previous chapter. Clearly, the Itoshi performed both of their imaginations, thus, they will have to come up with a master logic plan to take him out.

Additionally, the manga will also focus on the two new players who entered the field--Kunigami and Rensuke and Gabon and how they will get themselves involved in the match.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On