Blue Lock Chapter 286: Exact release date, time and more

The Blue Lock manga fans are riding high on luck as it has not yet announced a break before the next chapter drops. Thus, the release date for Blue Lock Chapter 286 is scheduled for next week unless the creators announce a sudden break. In the previous episode, Isagi tried his best to persuade Kaiser to team up with him. Despite wanting to defeat Isagi, he agrees to team up with him. Later in the manga, it was revealed that Ego Jinpachi used Master Strikers to accelerate the evolution of the Blue Lock players. Blue Lock Chapter 286 release date revealed.(@Blue_Lock_En/X)

Blue Lock Chapter 286 release date and time

As reported by Kodansha's K Manga, Blue Lock Chapter 286 will be dropped on Wednesday, December 4 at midnight. Meanwhile, the worldwide release of the chapter is scheduled for Tuesday, December 3. The time of release will differ across the globe due to the different time zones followed. Fans can utilise the following table to catch the next chapter in time.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday December 3 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday December 3 British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday December 3 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday December 3 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday December 3 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday December 3 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday December 4 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday December 4

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 286?

The next chapter will be available to read manga reader service set up by Kodansha called K manga. Fans can gain access to the service through either a website or mobile application. However, the service is available only to those in the United States and a subscription will be required to read the latest chapter.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 286?

The next episode is expected to focus on Isagi and Kaiser charging up against Rin Itoshi as seen at the end of the previous chapter. Clearly, the Itoshi performed both of their imaginations, thus, they will have to come up with a master logic plan to take him out.

Additionally, the manga will also focus on the two new players who entered the field--Kunigami and Rensuke and Gabon and how they will get themselves involved in the match.