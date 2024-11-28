Menu Explore
Chainsaw Man Chapter 186: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Nov 28, 2024 10:34 PM IST

Read to know more about the Chainsaw Man Chapter 186.

The Shonen manga Chainsaw Man is ready to move forward as it announced the release date of the next chapter. The announcement came via the manga's official website, MANGA Plus. Fans are curious as to what will unfold in Chainsaw Man Chapter 186 after Denji's shocking plan is revealed. Moreover, the nail-biting question is what will Pochita's looming rematch with the Aging Devil result in?

The Chainsaw Man Chapter 186 release date revealed.(@Chainsaw_EN/X)
The Chainsaw Man Chapter 186 release date revealed.(@Chainsaw_EN/X)

Also Read: Tennessee schools remove Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan and more popular manga titles amid new state law

Chainsaw Man Chapter 186 release date and time

Chapter 186 of the dark fantasy manga, Chainsaw Man will be released on Wednesday, December 11 at midnight (JST). Meanwhile, most of the manga readers will be able to access the new chapter on Tuesday, December 10. The fans must also pay attention to the exact time of the release of the next chapter as it will differ because of the various time zones followed. Fans can utilise the following table to know the time of release in their region.

TimezoneLocal date and time
Pacific Standard Time7 AM, Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Eastern Standard Time10 AM, Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Greenwich Mean Time3 PM, Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Central European Time4 PM, Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Indian Standard Time8:30 PM, Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Philippine Standard Time11 PM, Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Japanese Standard Time12 AM, Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Australia Central Time1:30 AM, Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 186?

The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform and Viz Media’s official website. These sources provide free access to the latest chapter as well as the first and last three chapters of the manga.

Also Read: 2024 Blue Dragon Film Awards: Where to watch, nominees and more info

What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 186?

The upcoming episode is expected to jump straight to the battle between Aging and Pochita with involvement from Fumiko Mifune and Public Safety. it is also expected that the episode will provide a window for Denji to explain he wants Pochita to kill Aging, in turn creating an opportunity for Denji to throw it up in its world and hold him, hostage, later.

