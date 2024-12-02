Menu Explore
Good news for Solo Leveling fans in India! Reawakening film's theatrical release date preponed

ByAshima Grover
Dec 02, 2024 12:29 PM IST

The Solo Leveling—ReAwakening - film is now being released early in Indian theatres. Here's when the movie premieres.

Theatre gates to the ultimate Solo Leveling fan experience are officially opening earlier!

Solo Leveling - ReAwakening - film is now releasing early in Indian theatres.(Crunchyroll)
Solo Leveling - ReAwakening - film is now releasing early in Indian theatres.(Crunchyroll)

Days ahead of the Solo Leveling - ReAwakening - cinematic premiere in India, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment reshuffled the anime film's release date. On December 2, it was revealed that the highly-awaited omnibus film recapping the globally popular series' first season, compiled with the exclusive preview of the first two episodes of the anticipated Season 2, would be rolling out in theatres two days earlier than the previous schedule.

Also read | That crazy Dan Da Dan Ep 9 scene got you howling for more? Here's when Episode 10 will be out | Watch preview

The new Solo Leveling film was originally set to play in theatres from Friday, December 6, onwards. However, as per the latest announcement, Indian fans of the web novel-based anime will now get to experience the unforgettable cinematic offering on Wednesday, December 4.

Delhi Comic Con set to be a major highlight for Solo Leveling fans

In the days leading up to the film's Indian premiere, the country's national capital has also set the stage for the upcoming Delhi Comic Con, scheduled from December 6 to 8, 2024. Superstar Rana Daggubati, who will be introduced as the voice of the ice elf Barca in the second season for the Indian dubs – Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, is set to grace the event and connect with fans at the fan convention, thanks to Crunchyroll.

The global anime brand has also arranged for special screenings of the Solo Leveling movie in Mumbai and Delhi this week.

Also read | One Piece, Dragon Ball and Pokemon anime icons take over Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Mumbai fans can catch the movie on December 4. Meanwhile, Delhi fans can attend the special screening on December 6 at a venue different from Delhi Comic Con, which will include an exclusive fan greeting with Rana Daggubati.

Registration for the Delhi screening: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdGwk5v13bmfK_1Mp_Qjk7ATo3Y1JTYbuf_QyrrkaZXdq51wQ/viewform

Registration for the Mumbai screening: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdNyvbOVxpyEVu7lnUR7CSYAcnFXhIlN_Po9NQwCwwnIo8Ygw/viewform

