Dan Da Dan Episode 11: Release date & time, where to watch, preview and more

As Dan Da Dan races towards the penultimate episode of the season, the anime timeline is rife with Season 2 rumours. These speculations will ultimately be proven true or false at the upcoming 2025 Jump Festa scheduled for December 20 to 22 in Tokyo, Japan. Meanwhile, fans of the latest bombshell hit series still have two episodes to get done with to find out where Okarun and Momo's destinies are leading them. Still from Dan Da Dan Episode 10 "Have You Ever Seen a Cattle Mutilation?"(Netflix Anime)

To recap the previous episode, Netflix pens the following synopsis for Dan Da Dan Episode 10, “Have You Ever Seen a Cattle Mutilation?”: “Okarun and the girls try to clear up some misunderstandings with their classmates. Later, the aquatic creature reappears before Momo and Aira.”

The official preview of Dan Da Dan Episode 11, “First Love,” shows the leading characters battling their intimate feelings as the situation spirals further towards complications thanks to a new character introduction.

Listed for 12 episodes, the Science SARU anime features Creepy Nuts' “Otonoke” as the opening theme song. Meanwhile, ZUTOMAYO's “TAIDADA” closes the episode as the ending tune. The upcoming episode will be out next week. Here’s what we know about the anime’s release schedule.

Dan Da Dan Episode 11 release date

Check out the schedule below to determine when the new episode will likely be out in other time zones.

Pacific Daylight Time (PT): Thursday, December 12, at 9 am

Eastern Standard Time (EST): Thursday, December 12, at 12 pm

British Summer Time: Thursday, December 12, at 5 pm

Central European Summer Time: Thursday, December 12, at 6 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, December 12, at 9:30 pm

Japan Standard Time: Friday, December 13, at 12:26 am

Australian Eastern Standard Time: Friday, December 13, at 2 am

Watch Dan Da Dan Episode 11 preview

Muse Asia's official synopsis of Episode 11 reads, “Momo's childhood friend and first love Jiji appears and begins living in Momo's house. Momo is clearly hesitant about the sudden turn of events, but Jiji, plagued by apparitions in the house he moved into, has come to seek help from Seiko. Meanwhile, Okarun is clearly disturbed to learn that Jiji was Momo's first love and tries to distance himself from Momo. Just then, an anatomical human model comes running full speed towards Okarun...”

Where to watch Dan Da Dan episodes?

According to the official anime website, 28 MBS/TBS affiliated stations will facilitate simultaneous nationwide broadcast in the “Super Animeism TURBO” slot. Dan Da Dan episodes will also be available across various local streaming platforms, depending on regional availability, including Anime Times, ABEMA, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime Video, MUSE, U-NEXT, Lemino, WOWOW On Demand, and more.

International audiences may tune into Crunchyroll, Netflix and Hulu for weekly episodes. English subtitles will be available on both streaming giants.

Check out more details here: anime-dandadan.com