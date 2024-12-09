Demon Slayer's Infinity Castle Arc trilogy set for 2025 release, promising epic finale

The highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle Arc anime movie trilogy has officially revealed a 2025 release date for its first instalment. Following the success of previous arcs, Ufotable returns to animate this thrilling continuation of Tanjiro's journey. The movie trilogy was announced right after the conclusion of the Hashira Training Arc in June, building immense excitement among fans eager to witness the next chapter in this visually stunning and action-packed saga. The highly popular anime Demon Slayer, based on Koyoharu Gotoge's manga, will release a movie trilogy starting in 2025.(©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle Arc releases in 2025

The announcement of the first movie in the epic trilogy featured cosplays of Tanjiro Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuka Hashibira. After they quietly played around for some time, the characters unveiled the release date of the movie and the hidden visual.

In a simultaneous stream, according to the press release by Crunchyroll, Takahiro Sakurai (Japanese voice of Giyu Tomioka), Kengo Kawanishi (Japanese voice of Muichiro Tokito) and Daniel Figueira (Brazilian/Portuguese voice of Tanjiro Kamado) revealed the trailer live at the CCXP24 event held in Brazil. It gave fans a look inside the Infinity Castle which will be the battleground for the much-anticipated war between Demon Slayer Corps and Muzan Kibutsuji–the demonic leader.

Sony Entertainment and Crunchyroll will distribute the film worldwide including Japan, except few selected Asian markets. No official theatrical release date has been announced yet. The three-part movie trilogy marks the epic conclusion of the award-winning, hugely popular Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series, bringing the final arc to the big screen. The new teaser trailer for the first movie is also out in English dub as well.

About Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

It is based on Koyoharu Gotoge's manga published by SHUEISHA and has become a global phenomenon since its 2019 debut. The story follows Tanjiro Kamado, a boy seeking to restore his demon-turned-sister, Nezuko, by joining the Demon Slayer Corps. The anime, produced by Ufotable, premiered in April 2019 and has since released several successful arcs, including the Mugen Train movie (2020), Swordsmith Village (2023), and Hashira Training (2024), with accompanying theatrical releases.

The Mugen Train film broke records, becoming the highest-grossing anime movie globally and ranking as the second-highest-grossing anime film in the U.S., with stellar critical acclaim, including a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.