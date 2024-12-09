When the Phone Rings and Yoo Yeon Seok top buzzworthy rankings; Gong Yoo, Hwang In Youp debuts at…

The weekly buzzworthy ranking of Korean actors and dramas has been released. MBC’s When the Phone Rings, which is also streaming on Netflix globally, has topped the drama list. The drama's lead actors have also swept the top two spots on the actor ranking. Gong Yoo’s psychological thriller, The Trunk, also made a strong debut on the list. When the Phone Rings' Yoo Yeon Seok, The Trunk's Gong Yoo(MBC, Netflix)

Most Buzzworthy Korean dramas of the week

This weekly list, released by Good Data Corporation, which tracks the most buzzworthy TV dramas and actors, placed the Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin starrer at the number one position. The story revolves around the relationship between a cold husband and his mute wife, which starts to change after a mysterious phone call. SBS’s crime comedy The Fiery Priest 2, focusing on NIS agent-turned-priest Kim Hae il and detective Goo Dae Young, secured the second spot.

JTBC’s Family by Choice, which entered its final week of airing, ranked third. Meanwhile, tvN’s Love Your Enemy took fourth spot, while JTBC’s The Tale of Lady, off to a promising start rounded up the top 5 list. The show was followed by Patrol Examiner Lee and Brewing Love in sixth and seventh positions, respectively. The rest of the rankings were occupied by KBS2’s Iron Family, Snow White’s Revenge, and Face Me.

Most Buzzworthy Korean actors of the week

The cast of When the Phone Rings, currently ranked fourth on Netflix's global non-English rankings, dominated the top two spots in this week’s most buzzworthy actor rankings. Yoo Yeon Seok, as Baek Sa Eon, and Chae Soo Bin, as Hong Hi Ju, emerged as the most loved characters of the week. They were followed by Lim Ji Yeon (The Tale of Lady Ok), Kim Nam Gil (The Fiery Priest 2), and Ju Ji Hoon (Love Your Enemy).

Check out the top 10

Chae Soo Bin (When the Phone Rings)

Lim Ji Yeon (The Tale of Lady Ok)

Kim Nam Gil (The Fiery Priest 2)

Ju Ji Hoon (Love Your Enemy)

Gong Yoo (The Trunk)

Jung Yu Mi (Love Your Enemy)

Hwang In Youp (Family by Choice)

Seo Hyun Jin (The Trunk)

Jung Chae Yeon (Family by Choice)