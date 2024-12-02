Yoo Yeon Seok-Chae Soo Bin's new K-drama's high-ranking debut on Netflix, Fundex; Family by Choice ends on peak records

MBC drama When the Phone Rings, starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin, did the unthinkable in its debut week after the November 22 premiere on the South Korean network and Netflix internationally. The Wattpad-esque melodrama swooped in for its big moment, ranking 4th on Netflix’s Global TV (Non-English) chart with only two episodes released at the time. According to the Global Top 10 rankings updated for the week November 18 to 24, the series amassed 3.3 million views, cracking the record of the highest first-week viewership for a non-original Netflix drama. The show instantly got fans hooked and even overpowered the Netflix original K-drama Mr Plankton, registering its second week on the Top 10 since its November 8 premiere. While Family By Choice (right) closed its 16-episode chapter on JTBC on November 27, When the Phone Rings (left) premiered on MBC on November 22.(Netflix/Viki)

Also read | Byeon Woo Seok finally locks down new K-drama with beloved K-pop idol actress

The early weekend romance mystery title particularly went viral on social media. K-drama enthusiasts catching on to the show’s buzz viewed fan-edited clips that quickly drew attention to the storyline’s fan-fiction-like charm.

When the Phone Rings shines bright on South Korean drama rankings as well

Like its record-breaking debut on the global streamer, When the Phone Rings didn’t take long to climb the Good Data Corporation’s K-Content Online Buzzworthiness. Just days after its first MBC broadcast, the show soared to the top and assumed 2nd place in the drama category for the third week of November. Leading duo Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin also emerged as clear winners on the Buzzworthiness performers chart at #4 and #5, respectively, trailing behind only the Family By Choice trio of Hwang In Youp, Bae Hyeon Seong and Jung Chae Yeon.

Family By Choice ends on season-high ratings

In addition to the family drama’s star cast finishing atop the performers' list, the coming-of-age JTBC series finished third on the FUNdex Buzzworthiness chart. Moreover, the 16-episode run ended on its personal all-time high ratings. According to Nielsen Korea, Family By Choice’s final two episodes, airing back-to-back on November 27, gained average nationwide viewership ratings of 3.4% and 3.7%, respectively.

Also read | Blackpink's Rose, Stray Kids, Twice, Treasure and others to close out the year with a bang: December K-pop comebacks

Netflix’s The Trunk, a high-class mystery melodrama starring Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin, premiered on November 29. Based on Kim Ryeo Ryeong’s book, the brand-new K-drama is poised to take over the new K-drama rankings for this past week, set to be updated in a day or two.

K-dramas ranking on Netflix Global Top 10 (non-English): Nov 18-24

K-drama (rank) Weeks in Top 10 Views When the Phone Rings (#4) 1 3,300,000 Mr Plankton (#9) 2 2,100,000

Top 10 Kdramas that generated the most buzz in Week 3 of November: Updated on Nov 26

TV-OTT TV 1. The Fiery Priest 2 (SBS) 1. The Fiery Priest 2 (SBS) 2. When the Phone Rings (MBC) 2. When the Phone Rings (MBC) 3. Family by Choice (JTBC) 3. Family by Choice (JTBC) 4. Love Your Enemy (tvN) 4. Love Your Enemy (tvN) 5. Gangnam B-Side (Disney+) 5. Parole Examiner Lee (tvN) 6. Parole Examiner Lee (tvN) 6. Brewing Love (ENA) 7. Brewing Love (ENA) 7. Iron Family (KBS2) 8. Mr Plankton (Netflix) 8. Face Me (KBS2) 9. Iron Family (KBS2) 9. Snow Whites Revenge 10. Face Me (KBS2) 10. Marry YOU (Channel A)

Top 10 drama actors who generated the most buzz in Week 3 of November