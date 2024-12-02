Menu Explore
Blackpink's Rose, Stray Kids, Twice, Treasure and others to close out the year with a bang: December K-pop comebacks

ByAshima Grover
Dec 02, 2024 11:16 AM IST

New music from NCT's Mark, Dreamcatcher, BTOB and KARD will reportedly also hit platforms this month. Release dates are yet to be confirmed.

K-pop's 2024 chapter is set to close on a festive note, with soloists and idol groups alike preparing to release special winter albums and singles. Numerous year-end celebrations, including award ceremonies and music festivals, are already dotting the December calendar. Adding to the merry-making charm, music acts like BLACKPINK's Rose, Chungha, SEVENTEEN's THE 8, Stray Kids, TWICE, FIFTY FIFTY, LE SSERAFIM and others have dipped their toes in the experimentation spirit to push out unique music experiences for their fans.

Some of the most beloved K-pop acts, including BLACKPINK's Rose and Stray Kids, are preparing K-pop comebacks in December 2024. (Instagram )
Some of the most beloved K-pop acts, including BLACKPINK's Rose and Stray Kids, are preparing K-pop comebacks in December 2024. (Instagram )

Here is the list of December K-pop releases that will pave the way for a new year of melodies.

K-pop comebacks in December 2024

December 2

  • THE BOYZ - Special single “Last Kiss” (Time: 12 pm KST)
  • 82MAJOR (Time: 12 pm KST)
  • MONT - Winter digital single “When Winter Comes” (Time: 12 pm KST)
  • Baek Jiyoung (aka Baek Z Young) - 4th Mini-album “Ordinary Grace”(Time: 6 pm KST)
  • SORAN - Digital single “Voice” (Time: 6 pm KST)

December 3

  • Chungha - Special Christmas digital single “Christmas Promises” (Time: 6 pm KST)
  • NINE.i - Japan 1st single

December 4

  • SEVENTEEN's THE 8 solo - 1st EP China “Stardust” (Time: 11 pm KST)
  • VVS - 3rd single “Nothing Lasts Forever”
  • Shin Yong Jae solo comeback after two years.

December 5

  • TREASURE - Digital single “Last Night” (Time: 6 pm KST)
  • CRAVITY - Single album “Find the Orbit” (Time: 6 pm KST)
  • The Deep - EP “Electric Pink” (Time: 6 pm KST)

December 6

  • BLACKPINK's Rose - 1st studio album “rosie”
  • TWICE - 14th mini-album “Strategy” (Time: 2 pm KST)
  • TEMPEST - Japan 2nd mini-album “Bubble Gum”

December 7

  • homezone

December 8

  • Kassy

December 9

  • FIFTY FIFTY - Digital single “Winter Glow” (Time: 1 pm KST)
  • 8TURN- Digital single (Time: 6 pm KST)

December 11

  • LE SSERAFIM - 3rd Japan single “Crazy”
  • YOUNITE - 1st single album “Y” (Time: 6 pm KST)
  • ORBIT - 5th single “Xmas-time”
  • Grizzly

December 12

  • L5ST - 2nd digital single “Free Fall” (Time: 12 pm KST)
  • OVAN

December 13

  • Stray Kids - 1st “SKZHOP HIPTAPE” - “HOP” (Time: 2 pm KST)

December 18

  • SF9 - Japan mini-album “D.W.B.H”
  • LUN8 - 2nd Japan single “Together Forever”
  • BANG&JUNG&YOO&MOON (formerly B.A.P) - Christmas special album “Christmas With You” (Time: 6 pm KST)
  • &TEAM (Japan) - “Yukiakari”
  • FAVE1 - “Christmas Kiss”

December 25

  • NCT WISH - Japan 1st album “Wishful”
  • 2NE1 (Japan) - 2NE1 x HYSTERIC GLAMOUR BEST ALBUM “Welcome Back”

Undated Kpop comebacks December 2024

  • Dreamcatcher
  • BTOB
  • KARD
  • NCT Mark's solo single ahead of 2025 album debut

