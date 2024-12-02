Blackpink's Rose, Stray Kids, Twice, Treasure and others to close out the year with a bang: December K-pop comebacks

K-pop's 2024 chapter is set to close on a festive note, with soloists and idol groups alike preparing to release special winter albums and singles. Numerous year-end celebrations, including award ceremonies and music festivals, are already dotting the December calendar. Adding to the merry-making charm, music acts like BLACKPINK's Rose, Chungha, SEVENTEEN's THE 8, Stray Kids, TWICE, FIFTY FIFTY, LE SSERAFIM and others have dipped their toes in the experimentation spirit to push out unique music experiences for their fans.

Some of the most beloved K-pop acts, including BLACKPINK's Rose and Stray Kids, are preparing K-pop comebacks in December 2024. (Instagram )