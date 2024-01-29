BTOB March comeback news reveals member plans of prioritizing group activities

Despite having gone separate ways after severing ties with long-time agency, Cube Entertainment, in November 2023, the K-pop sextet's BTOB March comeback news has left fans emotional again. But, for all good reasons. For a group that has always promised its fanbase to keep the fabric of unity intact, BTOB members have stood tall on their claims. BTOB members to release new music in March. Other fan events also announced. (Spotify)

On January 29, Korean media outlet SPOTV News revealed that the third generation K-pop act will be releasing new music as a united front. Eventually, industry officials had to come forward too and confirm the news. In response to the speculative statements floating in the air, Changsub’s present agency (ASTRO's Fantagio) affirmed that BTOB will reuniting as a full group in March to release new music.

Although the month has been finalized, the precise date for the upcoming comeback is yet to be revealed.

How fans reacted to the BTOB March comeback news

Proudly praised as a group filled with excellent vocalists - Seo Eun Kwang, Lee Min Hyuk, Lee Chang Sub, Im Hyun Sik, Peniel Shin and Yook Sung Jae, BTOB will also be coming forth with other fan events in the future. Fantagio has confirmed that the members “preparing events for the fans”.

In response to the much-awaited revelation, BTOB fans, known as Melody, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their ecstatic reactions.

“BTOB and Melody have been through various challenges and the past period has been a journey filled with ups and downs, but now, the fruits of our resilience, strength and collective efforts are finally coming to fruition”, a user tweeted.

"Having BTOB as the first K-pop group that I stan, who love themselves so much and always highlight "prioritizing group activities" and "we love each other even more than melody" — somehow, healing my heart", said another Melody on X.

As mentioned before, the members have signed separate contracts with different agencies. Changsub is a client under Fantagio, whereas Sungjae is in association with IWill Media. On the other hand, Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Peniel and Hyunsik have signed exclusive clauses with a newly founded entertainment label that's yet to be revealed.

Despite the fans' fears of how the group's activities will progress with such a framework in place, they've been rewarded with a new-found relief in the shape of the forthcoming comeback. BTOB last made a comeback in May 2023 with their twelfth mini album Wind and Wish. In another news, Eunkwang is currently starring as a regular judge on the Korean reality competition series Build Up: Vocal Boy Group Survival.