Byeon Woo Seok finally locks down new K-drama with beloved K-pop idol actress

ByAshima Grover, hindustantimes.com
Dec 02, 2024 07:53 AM IST

Lovely Runner breakout star Byeon Woo Seok will reportedly lead a 2025 MBC drama. K-pop fans will especially be floored by his new co-star announcement.

The moment K-drama fans have been desperately waiting for is finally here! Byeon Woo Seok is set to lead the acting charge in a new romance drama series. The South Korean star's big break comes months after his last series, Lovely Runner, soared to shocking breakout success. Despite gaining an upward graph on his professional trajectory, the 20th Century Girl heartthrob has appeared to patiently weigh out his options while finally greenlighting this next career move.

Byeon Woo Seok and IU will reportedly star in the 2025 K-drama Wife of a 21st Century Prince. (Instagram )
Byeon Woo Seok and IU will reportedly star in the 2025 K-drama Wife of a 21st Century Prince. (Instagram )

According to Kakao Entertainment's December 2 announcement, Byeon Woo Seok will be romancing beloved K-pop idol IU in the upcoming MBC drama, “Wife of a 21st Century Prince” (working title). The former will step in as Lee Ahn, a prince singularly credited with his inherited identity as a royal family member. On the other hand, IU will play Sung Hee Joo, the beauty and brains of the family that spearheads Korea's biggest conglomerate.

"Wife of a 21st Century Prince" is slated to air on MBC sometime in the latter half of 2025.

