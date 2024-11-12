Korean soloist IU sues ex-classmate and 180 others over online harassment, deepfakes, and slander

Korean singer-songwriter IU, also known as Lee Ji Eun, has taken decisive legal action against over 180 individuals involved in cyberbullying. These legal proceedings, initiated in 2023, are ongoing, with some cases already reaching the formal court hearing stage, according to the recent update from the agency. IU HER WORLD TOUR(Pic- Edam Entertainment)

The accusations against these individuals range from severe harassment, including threats and defamation, to the creation and distribution of harmful deepfake content. IU's agency has cited the gravity of these offenses, which they believe meet the criteria for criminal charges

IU files legal lawsuit against 180 individuals over cyber bullying

K-pop idols and celebrities frequently face online harassment, often seen as the darker side of fandom culture. In some cases, cyberstalking escalates to the point where idols are subjected to physical threats. On November 11 (KST), EDAM issued a statement announcing they had filed complaints citing severe harassment cases.

"Our agency, in collaboration with a law firm, has filed complaints targeting those who have engaged in criminal acts, including threats, defamation, malicious false accusations of plagiarism, death threats, privacy violations, sexual harassment, distribution of obscene content, creation and distribution of illegal deepfake materials and other illegal activities,” EDAM ent said in an official statement according to the Korea Times.

IU sues ex-classmate for cyber bullying

According to insiders, in addition to the 180 lawsuits already filed, more charges are lined up. One individual accused in the case also involves the singer’s former classmate. “Among them, there is one individual who is presumed to be a middle school classmate of IU. Despite the ongoing case, it has been found that they continue to harass IU. So, we are responding,” EDAM said.

The case which grabbed a lot of limelight back in 2023 resulted in a major controversy and has so far resulted in six fines, three cases with mandatory education, and one case with probation, according to the agency. Among these cases are accusations from April and May last year, where the singer was targeted with baseless claims of plagiarism.

EDAM also highlighted a particular case where IU faced serious online harassment, including false rumors, sexual harassment, and death threats. Prosecutors have requested a fine of 3 million won (about $2,240) for the person involved. The individual is reportedly appealing the sentence, with a formal trial yet to take place.

EDAM revealed that it has collaborated with “relevant” sources to track individuals using foreign IP addresses or living abroad in attempts to avoid legal trouble. In one case, a suspect accused IU of espionage, claiming she was a spy. However, progress has been delayed as the suspect has continually refused to appear for questioning. This case has now been handed over to the prosecution for further investigation.