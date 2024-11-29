Winners of Blue Dragon Film Awards 2024: Jung Hae In, Noh Sang Hyun, Park Ju Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon and others

(LIVE): For the first time in three decades, seasoned actors Han Ji Min and Lee Je Hoon, sharing a history of awards in their own right, ushered in a new wave of the Blue Dragon Film Awards. On November 29, with Kim Hye Soo passing on the baton to the new hosts, the 45th edition of the South Korean awards ceremony honoured hit films released in theatres or on streaming platforms between October 2023 and October 2024. Jung Hae In secured the Popular Star Award, while Noh Sang Hyun and Park Ju Hyun snagged the Best New Actor and Best New Actress titles at the 2024 Blue Dragon Film Awards on November 29, 2024. (KBS2)

Held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, the 2024 Blue Dragon Film Awards night saw rising stars Noh Sang Hyun, Park Ju Hyun, Lee Jung Ha, Joo Jong Hyuk, Lee Hye Ri, Lee Joo Myung, and Ha Yoon Kyun, among others, walk down the red carpet. Experienced actors Lee Sung Min, Tang Wei, Park Jin Young, Kim Go Eun, Lim Ji Yeon, Jung Hae In, Koo Kyo Hwan, Doh Kyung Soo, Ra Mi Ran, Jung Woo Sung and others elevated the broadcast's prestige to new highs. At one point throughout the live event, K-pop boy group RIIZE and soloist ZICO took the stage by storm, injecting the emotional proceedings with swag.

The main show kicked off by handing out the golden trophies to Best New Actress and Best New Actor recipients, Park Ju Hyun and Noh Sang Hyun for their respective latest cinematic contributions to films Drive and Love in the Big City.

2024 Blue Dragon Film Awards winners

Best New Actor: Noh Sang Hyun (aka Steve Noh) for Love in the Big City.

Best New Actress: Park Ju Hyun for Drive

Best New Director: Cho Hyun Chul for The Dream Songs

Audience Choice Award for Most Popular Film: 12.12: The Day

Chung Jung Won Popular Star Award: Koo Kyo Hwan, Jung Hae In, Lim Ji Yeon and Tang Wei

Best Screenplay: Jung Mi Young, Cho Hyun Chul for The Dream Songs

Chung Jung Won Best Short Film: Yurim

Best Editing: Kim Sang Bum for 12.12: The Day

Best Cinematography and Lighting: Lee Mo Gae, Lee Sung Hwan for Exhuma

Technical Award: Yoo Sang Seob (stunt) for Veteran 2 (I, the Executioner)

Best Direction: Seo Sung Gyeong for Exhuma

Best Music: Primary for Love in the Big City

Actor in a Supporting Role: Jung Hae In for Veteran 2 (or I, the Executioner)

Actress in a Supporting Role: Lee Sang Hee for My Name is Loh Kiwan

Best Director: Jang Jae Hyun for Exhuma

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Hwang Jung Min for 12.12: The Day

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Kim Go Eun for Exhuma

Best Film: 12.12: The Day