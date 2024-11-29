Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2024 Melon Music Awards: Lineup, streaming details, nominees, Top 10 Bonsang winners and more

ByAshima Grover
Nov 29, 2024 03:30 PM IST

Just one day to go for the 16th Melon Music Awards! aespa, TWS and IU tied for the most nominations this year. Check out everything about the ceremony.

The countdown to the annual Melon Music Awards will soon ring the alarm for this year's “New Stream of K-POP” ceremony, which will be filled with music and immersive theatrics. Organised by Kakao Entertainment's music division, Melon, the 2024 edition of the South Korean awards night will roll out its red carpet on Friday, November 30. Per previous K-media reports, Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Je Hoon, Ahn Jae Hyun, Jang Geun Suk, and Moon Geun Young will take turns hosting the 16th MMAs. K-pop artists aespa, IU and TWS are tied for the most nominations this year, with seven nods each. 

The 16th Melon Music Awards will be held at the Inspire Arena in South Korea on Friday, November 30, 2024. (Instagram)
The 16th Melon Music Awards will be held at the Inspire Arena in South Korea on Friday, November 30, 2024. (Instagram)

The main show will kick off at the Inspire Arena in South Korea at 5 PM KST (1:30 PM IST). Following last year's schedule, the Melon Music Awards 2024 will open with camera-blinding artists walking down the red carpet an hour or so before showtime. 

Also read | 2024 Blue Dragon Film Awards: Where to watch, nominees and more info

Where to watch the Melon Music Awards 2024?

Korea broadcasts will be live on the Melon app/website and Melon YouTube channels. In Japan, U-NEXT will stream the music awards ceremony. Lastly, fans in other global countries may tune in through the official YouTube channels of 1theK and Melon.

2024 Melon Music Awards lineup

Here's the final lineup of impressive performers ready to set the stage on fire: BIBI, Lee Youngji, aespa, ATEEZ, BOYNEXTDOOR, Christopher, IVE, PLAVE, QWER, RIIZE, tripleS, YOASOBI, (G)I-DLE and TWS.

Earlier this week, Kakao Entertainment's music platform Melon announced this year's star-studded lineup of award presenters. The multi-faceted roster welcomes K-stars Bae In Hyuk, Kang Hoon, Kim Young Dae, Park Yoo Na, Lee Yul Eum, Cha Woo Min, Han Ji Yeon, Geum Sae Rok, Nam Yoon Su, Yun Ji On, Lee Se Hee and Kim Bo Ra.

Prominent industry icons Uhm Jung Hwa, Jang Geun Suk, Ahn Hae Hyun, Lee Je Hoon, and Moon Geun Young will also take the stage to honour the recipient artists. Furthermore, the list includes Park Se Mi, Lee Chang Ho, Uhm Ji Yoon, Sung Hae Eun, Song Hae Na, JAESSBEE, Choi Hyun Seok, Kim Won Hoon, Kim Jun Ho and RISABAE.

16th Melon Music Awards Top 10 winners

Also read | Teen K-pop star exits rookie girl group after agency CEO's sexual harassment rumours

Here are the MMA 2024 nominees for some prominent categories

Best Pop Artist

  • Ariana Grande
  • MAX
  • Benson Boone
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Ayumu Imazu

Best OST

  • Lovely Runner OST “Spring Snow” by 10CM
  • Lovely Runner OST “Sudden Shower” by ECLIPSE
  • Queen of Tears OST “Love You With All My Heart” By Crush
  • My Demon OST “Whenever, Wherever” by Roy Kim
  • Welcome to Samdalri OST “Dream” by Taeyeon

Best Group - MALE

  • SEVENTEEN
  • DAY6
  • RIIZE
  • TWS
  • PLAVE

Best Group - FEMALE

  • aespa
  • LE SSERAFIM
  • NewJeans
  • (G)I-DLE
  • ILLIT

Best Solo - MALE

  • BTS' Jungkook
  • Zico
  • BTOB's Changsub
  • Lee Mujin
  • Lim Jaehyun

Best Solo - FEMALE

  • IU
  • Lee Youngji
  • BIBI
  • BOL4
  • Taeyeon

New Artist of the Year

  • ILLIT
  • BABYMONSTER
  • TWS
  • MEOVV
  • Pagaehun

Song of the Year

  • “Supernova” by aespa
  • “Love Wins All” by IU
  • “Fate” by (G)I-DLE
  • “Heavenly Fate” by Changsub
  • “To. X” by Taeyeon
  • “Episode” by Lee Mujin
  • “Magnetic” by ILLIT
  • “Bam Yang Gang” by BIBI
  • “Rhapsody of Sadness” by Lim Jaehyun
  • “plot twist” by TWS

Album of the Year

  • “GOLDEN” by Jungkook
  • “The Winning” by IU
  • “To. X” by Taeyeon
  • “EASY” by LE SSERAFIM
  • “SUPER REAL ME” by ILLIT
  • “2” by (G)I-DLE
  • “Fourever” by DAY6
  • “Armageddon” by aespa
  • “ASTERUM: 134-1” by PLAVE
  • “Sparkling Blue” by TWS

Artist of the Year

  • aespa
  • Jungkook
  • (G)I-DLE
  • IU
  • DAY6
  • SEVENTEEN
  • TWS
  • PLAVE
  • RIIZE
  • NewJeans

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On