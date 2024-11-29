2024 Melon Music Awards: Lineup, streaming details, nominees, Top 10 Bonsang winners and more

The countdown to the annual Melon Music Awards will soon ring the alarm for this year's “New Stream of K-POP” ceremony, which will be filled with music and immersive theatrics. Organised by Kakao Entertainment's music division, Melon, the 2024 edition of the South Korean awards night will roll out its red carpet on Friday, November 30. Per previous K-media reports, Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Je Hoon, Ahn Jae Hyun, Jang Geun Suk, and Moon Geun Young will take turns hosting the 16th MMAs. K-pop artists aespa, IU and TWS are tied for the most nominations this year, with seven nods each. The 16th Melon Music Awards will be held at the Inspire Arena in South Korea on Friday, November 30, 2024. (Instagram)

The main show will kick off at the Inspire Arena in South Korea at 5 PM KST (1:30 PM IST). Following last year's schedule, the Melon Music Awards 2024 will open with camera-blinding artists walking down the red carpet an hour or so before showtime.

Where to watch the Melon Music Awards 2024?

Korea broadcasts will be live on the Melon app/website and Melon YouTube channels. In Japan, U-NEXT will stream the music awards ceremony. Lastly, fans in other global countries may tune in through the official YouTube channels of 1theK and Melon.

2024 Melon Music Awards lineup

Here's the final lineup of impressive performers ready to set the stage on fire: BIBI, Lee Youngji, aespa, ATEEZ, BOYNEXTDOOR, Christopher, IVE, PLAVE, QWER, RIIZE, tripleS, YOASOBI, (G)I-DLE and TWS.

Earlier this week, Kakao Entertainment's music platform Melon announced this year's star-studded lineup of award presenters. The multi-faceted roster welcomes K-stars Bae In Hyuk, Kang Hoon, Kim Young Dae, Park Yoo Na, Lee Yul Eum, Cha Woo Min, Han Ji Yeon, Geum Sae Rok, Nam Yoon Su, Yun Ji On, Lee Se Hee and Kim Bo Ra.

Prominent industry icons Uhm Jung Hwa, Jang Geun Suk, Ahn Hae Hyun, Lee Je Hoon, and Moon Geun Young will also take the stage to honour the recipient artists. Furthermore, the list includes Park Se Mi, Lee Chang Ho, Uhm Ji Yoon, Sung Hae Eun, Song Hae Na, JAESSBEE, Choi Hyun Seok, Kim Won Hoon, Kim Jun Ho and RISABAE.

16th Melon Music Awards Top 10 winners

aespa

IU

Jungkook

DAY6

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

(G)I-DLE

PLAVE

RIIZE

TWS

Here are the MMA 2024 nominees for some prominent categories

Best Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

MAX

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Ayumu Imazu

Best OST

Lovely Runner OST “Spring Snow” by 10CM

Lovely Runner OST “Sudden Shower” by ECLIPSE

Queen of Tears OST “Love You With All My Heart” By Crush

My Demon OST “Whenever, Wherever” by Roy Kim

Welcome to Samdalri OST “Dream” by Taeyeon

Best Group - MALE

SEVENTEEN

DAY6

RIIZE

TWS

PLAVE

Best Group - FEMALE

aespa

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans

(G)I-DLE

ILLIT

Best Solo - MALE

BTS' Jungkook

Zico

BTOB's Changsub

Lee Mujin

Lim Jaehyun

Best Solo - FEMALE

IU

Lee Youngji

BIBI

BOL4

Taeyeon

New Artist of the Year

ILLIT

BABYMONSTER

TWS

MEOVV

Pagaehun

Song of the Year

“Supernova” by aespa

“Love Wins All” by IU

“Fate” by (G)I-DLE

“Heavenly Fate” by Changsub

“To. X” by Taeyeon

“Episode” by Lee Mujin

“Magnetic” by ILLIT

“Bam Yang Gang” by BIBI

“Rhapsody of Sadness” by Lim Jaehyun

“plot twist” by TWS

Album of the Year

“GOLDEN” by Jungkook

“The Winning” by IU

“To. X” by Taeyeon

“EASY” by LE SSERAFIM

“SUPER REAL ME” by ILLIT

“2” by (G)I-DLE

“Fourever” by DAY6

“Armageddon” by aespa

“ASTERUM: 134-1” by PLAVE

“Sparkling Blue” by TWS

Artist of the Year