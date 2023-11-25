BTS star Jimin makes history with King of K-pop title at 2023 Melon Music Awards

BTS member Jimin makes history as he wins the King of K-pop award at the 2023 Melon Music Awards. The famous South Korean award show is set to take place on December 2 at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, Yeonjongdo. The 28-year-old singer is the first and only soloist to ever win the esteemed King of K-pop title. Alongside Jimin, other BTS members- Jungkook and V a.k.a Taehyung also won Giant Pop Star and Idol Of The Year awards, respectively. This news comes ahead of the popular Korean group's mandatory military enlistment. BTS' Jimin got covered in silver studs in shirtless Face concept photos

The Melon Music Awards announced its Top 10 artists based on the user voting results on November 17, which included the entire group- BTS and soloist Jungkook. Moreover, Jimin also bagged a nomination for Album of the Year, while other BTS members received numerous nominations for the prestigious MMA. This year marks the award show's 15th year since it first debuted.

Fans congratulate BTS for winning big

Following the news of Jimin, Jungkook, and V's big win, BTS fans a.k.a ARMYs flocked to social media to congratulate them. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “The plaque for winning ‘THE KING OF KPOP AWARD’ in MMA 2023 Event has arrived & will be delivered to JM! CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN! This is Jimin's 2nd ‘FAN GIVEN AWARD’ for 2 years in a row! Special thanks to ALL TEAM JIMIN for giving this Award to our beloved JIMINIE.”

Another fan said, “CONGRATULATIONS V, IDOL OF THE YEAR! CONGRATULATIONS Jimin, KING OF KPOP! CONGRATULATIONS Jungkook, GIANT POP STAR! SO PROUD OF THEM.” Yet another said, “Jimin became the first Korean soloist in history to win the King of Kpop award at the Melon Music Award You can’t find a more successful person than Jimin. He is the perfect idol in all aspects. He relied on himself and became the first idol in everything l’m always proud of him.”