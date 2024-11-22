Winners of MAMA Awards Japan chapter 1: NCT Dream, Jungkook, aespa, IVE and others

(LIVE): Hours after closing the Day 1 US chapter of the MAMA Awards 2024 on Thursday, November 21, the K-pop celebration moved to Japan. NCT Dream, BTS' Jungkook and aespa were some of the recipients of the Fan Choice's categories at the 2024 MAMA Awards in Japan on Friday, November 22. (MAMA Awards)

Heart-winning and top-charting musical duo behind the latest trending music hit, "APT," BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars earned crowd-deafening cheers from the live audience at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Friday. The overall second day of the three-day grand music affair also had beloved artists like Lee Youngji, actor Byeon Woo Seok, K-pop groups IVE, aespa, ZEROBASEONE, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and others in attendance.

The show kicked off on a high note with TXT Yeonjun's experimental solo opening, eventually leading to a captivating collaboration of TXT's Beomgyu, and Huening Kai, ENHYPEN's Jay and ZEROBASEONE's Taerae and Yujin. The unexpected lineup of stars came together to form a special band, TOENZE, for the big day.

Here are the winners of Day 2 (or the Japan chapter's first day). Check out Day 1 US chapter winners here.

2024 MAMA Awards Japan winners

Fan Choice's Awards (Female): aespa, IVE, (G)I-DLE, BABYMONSTER, IU, BLACKPINK's Jennie

Fan Choice's Awards (Male): BTS' Jimin, BTS' Jungkook, NCT Dream, ZEROBASEONE

Ponta Pass Global Favourite Artist: TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Favourite Rising Artist: MEOVV

Favourite Male Group: TREASURE

The third day of MAMA Awards 2024, i.e. the second Japan chapter, will commence on Saturday, November 23, at 3 PM KST. Kim Tae Ri will be there to host the main event.

Before settling down inside the Kyocera Dome, an expansive roster of celebrities will walk down the red carpet at 1 PM KST.

This is a developing story. All winners will be added to the list as more announcements follow.