MAMA Awards 2024 Day 1 winners: TWS, RIIZE, ILLIT, and more shine on LA night

The Mnet Asian Music Awards kicked off its first night of the grand event, welcoming artists to headline the night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. This year, the MAMA Awards have been extended to a three-day schedule, with the venue moving to the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, on November 22 and 23. The winners for Day 1 have been announced — check out the list. TWS wins "BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE MALE GROUP" at the 2024 MAMA AWARDS!(pic- MAMAawards (x))

Winners of the 2024 winners list

Category Nominees Winner Best New Male Artist 82MAJOR, ALL(H)OURS, AMPERS&ONE, NCT WISH, NOWADAYS TWS Favorite Global Performer Male RIIZE Best New Female Artist BABYMONSTER, MEOVV, QWER, UNIS, YOUNG POSSE ILLIT Inspiring Achievement J.Y. Park Best Dance Performance Male Group NCT 127 – Fact Check, RIIZE – Love 119, SEVENTEEN – God of Music, Stray Kids – LALALALA, ENHYPEN – Sweet Venom TWS – Plot Twist

aespa, BLACKPINK Jennie lead MAMA awards nomination

This year, SM Entertainment's girl group aespa is leading the nominations at the award ceremony with an impressive eight nods. They’ve secured multiple spots in major categories, including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Female Group, Best Choreography, and Album of the Year.

On the other hand, BLACKPINK’s Kim Jennie, who launched her solo career earlier this year after parting ways with YG Entertainment and founding her own agency, OA, has earned seven nominations. She earned recognition in prestigious categories such as Artist of the Year and Song of the Year.

Artists such as Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, SEVENTEEN, (G)I-DLE, IVE, LE SSERAFIM, and RIIZE have all earned multiple nominations in the major award categories this year. Additionally, solo artists like BIBI, Hwasa, Jennie, Sunmi, Taeyeon, Jungkook, Jimin, Taemin, Key, and others have received key nominations as soloists in various categories.

MAMA Awards Day 1 highlights

On November 21st, the red carpet at the MAMAs was ablaze with stars. Celebrities such as Eric Nam, Young Posse, KATSEYE, Lee Isaac Chung, and PARK bo Gum graced the event, turning heads with their stunning outfits.

The ceremony began in Los Angeles with a press conference featuring J.Y. Park and the rising K-pop group, RIIZE. Park offered a glimpse into his upcoming collaboration with Anderson.Paak, hinting “at an improvised, vibe-driven performance with his go-to drummer,” according to the Billboard. Meanwhile, RIIZE teased a Michael Jackson-inspired stage, with members Shotaro and Wonbin promising an "eclipse"-themed dance sequence.

A special collaboration between TXT's Beomgyu and Hueningkai, ENHYPEN's Jay, and ZEROBASEONE's Kim Taerae and Han Yujin is also on the cards for Japan's lineup. Additionally, Lee Youngji and PLAVE are set to deliver an iconic performance together.