Winners of Melon Music Awards 2024: IVE, BTS' Jungkook, Riize, IU, aespa, Seventeen and others snag big titles
Despite his absence, BTS' Jungkook clinched the Best Solo Male title at the Melon Music Awards 2024. Girl groups aespa, IVE and others also enjoyed big wins.
(LIVE): Meeting halfway, some of the prominent K-pop and K-drama talents reunited at the 16th Melon Music Awards on Saturday, November 30. Beloved South Korean actors Kim Young Dae, Lee Je Hoon, Moon Geun Young, Uhm Jung Hwa and others took the stage to honour the music awards ceremony's victorious recipients at the Inspire Arena.
With “New Stream of K-POP” performances by praiseworthy music acts tripleS, (G)I-DLE, ATEEZ, Lee Youngji, QWER, RIIZE, aespa, BOYNEXTFOOR, BIBI, YOASOBI, PLAVE, TWS, IVE and Christopher slated for the day, the spectacular K-pop showcase set the tone for an unforgettable weekend. Artists aespa, IU and TWS led the live event's nomination roster, tying for seven nods each.
The 2024 MMAs were live streamed on 1theK and Melon YouTube channels. Here are the winners of the music-filled evening.
2024 Melon Music Awards winners
Top 10: Winners for this category were announced ahead of the live broadcast. MMA trophies were handed out during the main show on Saturday.
Millions TOP10 (updating): IU, DAY6, aespa
Best OST: Lovely Runner's “Sudden Shower” by ECLIPSE
Best Solo Male: Jungkook
Best Solo Female: IU
Best Music Video: IVE for “Heya”
Best Performance Male: BOYNEXTDOOR
Best Performance Female: aespa
J-Pop Favourite Artist: YOASOBI
Global Rising Artist: RIIZE
Best Group Female: aespa
Best Group Male: RIIZE
Best Song Writer: (G)I-DLE's Soyeon
Best Producer: Seo Hyun Joo from Starship Entertainment
Best Pop Artist: Benson Boone
Hot Trend: QWER
Stage of the Year: IU for 2024 HEREH World Tour Concert
1theK Global Icon: tripleS
New Artist of the Year: TWS, ILLIT
Best Music Style: Lee Youngji, BIBI
Best Group Male:
The year-end celebrations are just beginning. The December calendar already features a slew of music festivals and award ceremonies. Stay tuned.
This is a developing story. Please refresh to view the updated winners list. Live announcements are ongoing.
