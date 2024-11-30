Winners of Melon Music Awards 2024: IVE, BTS' Jungkook, Riize, IU, aespa, Seventeen and others snag big titles

(LIVE): Meeting halfway, some of the prominent K-pop and K-drama talents reunited at the 16th Melon Music Awards on Saturday, November 30. Beloved South Korean actors Kim Young Dae, Lee Je Hoon, Moon Geun Young, Uhm Jung Hwa and others took the stage to honour the music awards ceremony's victorious recipients at the Inspire Arena. IVE and BTS' Jungkook were honoured with multiple Melon Music Award wins at the 16th edition of the South Korean music ceremony. (YouTube)

With “New Stream of K-POP” performances by praiseworthy music acts tripleS, (G)I-DLE, ATEEZ, Lee Youngji, QWER, RIIZE, aespa, BOYNEXTFOOR, BIBI, YOASOBI, PLAVE, TWS, IVE and Christopher slated for the day, the spectacular K-pop showcase set the tone for an unforgettable weekend. Artists aespa, IU and TWS led the live event's nomination roster, tying for seven nods each.

Also read | Teen K-pop star exits rookie girl group after agency CEO's sexual harassment rumours

The 2024 MMAs were live streamed on 1theK and Melon YouTube channels. Here are the winners of the music-filled evening.

2024 Melon Music Awards winners

Top 10: Winners for this category were announced ahead of the live broadcast. MMA trophies were handed out during the main show on Saturday.

(G)I-DLE

RIIZE

aespa

PLAVE

TWS

DAY6

IU

BTS' Jungkook

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

Millions TOP10 (updating): IU, DAY6, aespa

Best OST: Lovely Runner's “Sudden Shower” by ECLIPSE

Best Solo Male: Jungkook

Also read | Winners of Blue Dragon Film Awards 2024: Jung Hae In, Noh Sang Hyun, Park Ju Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon and others

Best Solo Female: IU

Best Music Video: IVE for “Heya”

Best Performance Male: BOYNEXTDOOR

Best Performance Female: aespa

J-Pop Favourite Artist: YOASOBI

Global Rising Artist: RIIZE

Best Group Female: aespa

Best Group Male: RIIZE

Best Song Writer: (G)I-DLE's Soyeon

Best Producer: Seo Hyun Joo from Starship Entertainment

Best Pop Artist: Benson Boone

Hot Trend: QWER

Stage of the Year: IU for 2024 HEREH World Tour Concert

1theK Global Icon: tripleS

New Artist of the Year: TWS, ILLIT

Best Music Style: Lee Youngji, BIBI

Best Group Male:

The year-end celebrations are just beginning. The December calendar already features a slew of music festivals and award ceremonies. Stay tuned.

This is a developing story. Please refresh to view the updated winners list. Live announcements are ongoing.