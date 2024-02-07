Gong Yoo’s father dies at 78, funeral to take place on Feb 8

Actor Gong Yoo suffered the loss of his father as per his agency Management SOOP. Naver News reported that his father died on February 5. He was reportedly 78. Gong Yoo in a still from Squid Game.

Gong Yoo's father

The actor is currently grieving the loss. His mortal remains are at the funeral hall of Asan Hospital in Seoul, South Korea, where he seemingly passed away. Reportedly, Gong Yoo and his family members are attending mourners before the funeral procession on February 8.

Allkpop reported that the last rites will be carried out on Thursday at 5:20 AM KST. Following this, the burial will take place at Sian Family Memorial Park, reportedly in the presence of family members.

Fans extend condolences

Reacting to the news of the actor's father's death, fans are sending their condolences. One of them wrote in the comment section of a news report about the same, “May he rest in peace. Hope Gong Yoo and his family stay strong in this moment of sadness.” “Oh no!! I hope he and his family are doing ok,” added another fan. Someone also said, “Omg how strange I just rewatched Coffee Prince today RIP.”

Who is Gong Yoo?

Gong Yoo made his acting debut with the 2001 KBS drama School 4 and later rose to fame with the popular K-drama Coffee Prince. Since then, he has starred in many hit shows as one of the most popular Hallyu stars, such as Big, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Squid Game and The Silent Sea.

He went on to appear in films which gained popularity worldwide. This includes Seo Bok, Train to Busan, and Kim Ji Young: Born 1982. He will be next seen in The Trunk. He will also mark a special appearance in Netflix's upcoming sci-fi film Wonderland.

