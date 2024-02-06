Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In blessed with baby girl

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In welcomed their first child together, and it's a baby girl. The couple tied the knot in April 2023. They first announced the news of the actor's pregnancy last year in November. Also read: Lee Seung Gi expecting first child with Lee Da In Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In welcomed their daughter.

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In's baby

Soompi quoted the official statement from the agency, “Hello. This is Human Made. We are delivering the happy news that the Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In couple gave birth to a daughter on the afternoon of February 5.”

Lee Da In and daughter's health

Giving a health update about Lee Da In and her daughter, the agency also added, “Both the mother and child are in good health, and Lee Seung Gi conveyed the news that he is grateful and happy that a precious life was born safely. Please send warm love and support to the Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In couple who welcomed a new family member. Thank you.”

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In's love story

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In began dating years ago but made it public in May 2021 only after their dating reports went viral. They walked down the aisle in 2023. Their wedding was a private event which took place at the Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas Hotel in the Samseong neighbourhood of Gangnam, Seoul, South Korea.

Announcing the news of Lee Da In's pregnancy, her agency, 9 Ato Entertainment had said, "It is with immense joy that we bring this exciting news of the commencement of a new journey for Lee Da In into motherhood. She is gratefully embracing this new phase of life that is set to blossom in February next year."

“The actress is primarily concentrating on her health and well-being at this blessed phase. We plead for your continuous warmth and affection towards Lee Da In and her upcoming bundle of happiness,” they also shared.

The actor is yet to personally share his feelings as he embraced fatherhood. The couple has not yet revealed the first photo or even the name of their little one.

