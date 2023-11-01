Lee Seung Gi expecting first child with Lee Da In, announces pregnancy

Lee Da In announces pregnancy

Lee Da In's agency, 9 Ato Entertainment issued a statement. It read, as per Allkpop, "It is with immense joy that we bring this exciting news of the commencement of a new journey for Lee Da In into motherhood. She is gratefully embracing this new phase of life that is set to blossom in February next year."

“The actress is primarily concentrating on her health and well-being at this blessed phase. We plead for your continuous warmth and affection towards Lee Da In and her upcoming bundle of happiness,” it also read.

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In started dating years ago but made it public in May 2021 after their dating reports surfaced. They walked down the aisle in April 2023. Their wedding was a private affair which took place at the Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas Hotel in the Samseong neighbourhood of Gangnam, Seoul South Korea.

Announcing the wedding, the Mouse actor had written in an open letter to fans, “Now that I have someone to take responsibility of forever, I wanted to happily relay this news to you directly. She is someone with a lot of warmth and love, and she is someone I want to keep by my side forever. I want to share our happiness together, and even if there are difficult times in life, I want to overcome those difficulties together without letting go of each other’s hands. I hope you will show support for our future ahead, and we will live happily while continuing to give back to others. Thank you.”

Lee Seung Gi's last K-drama was The Law Cafe. He was last seen in the variety programs, Bro & Marble, Strong Heart League and Brother Ramyeon.

On the other hand, Lee Da In was last seen in My Dearest: Part 1 and Part 2, starring Namkoong Min, Ahn Eun Jin, Lee Hak Joo, Kim Yun Woo and Lee Chung Ah. The K-drama premiered on MBC TV and streamed on Wavve and Viki in South Korea.

