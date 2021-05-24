Home / Entertainment / Tv / Mouse actor Lee Seung-gi and Hwarang star Lee Da-in are dating, agency confirms
Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in are dating.
Mouse actor Lee Seung-gi and Hwarang star Lee Da-in are dating, agency confirms

  • Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in are in a relationship. The Hwarang star's agency confirmed the news in a statement.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 02:10 PM IST

South Korean actors Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in are dating, her agency has confirmed. On May 24, South Korean outlet Sports Kyunghyang reported that the two actors have been together since the end of 2020.

The outlet said that their common passion for acting and golf brought them closer. They also claimed that many industry insiders were aware of their relationship.

Soon after, Lee Da-in's agency confirmed the news. In a statement to News1, as reported by Koreaboo, the agency said, "After checking with Lee Da In herself, Lee Da In and Lee Seung Gi started meeting as co-workers in the industry around five or six months ago, grew feelings, and are carefully getting to know each other. We ask for you to send them your support and affection so the two can continue meeting each other well."

Fans took to social media to react to the development. "So this is how it feels?! I still don’t know how to react! I’m happy for them and I’ll support you #LeeSeungGi in everything that makes you happy," a fan said. Another added, "omggg congratulations!!!

Lee Seung-gi made his debut as a singer in 2004 before he ventured into acting. He was recently seen in the drama series Mouse. Prior to the show, him and his friend, actor Lee Min-ho collaborated on a video series for the latter's YouTube channel. They were seen working on a song together.

Also Read: BBMAs 2021: BTS sweep fans off their feet with Butter, win all categories they were nominated in

Lee Da-in, on the other hand, began her acting career in 2014. The 28-year-old has appeared in a few shows, including Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. She was last seen in the show Alice.

