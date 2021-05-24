Home / Entertainment / Music / BBMAs 2021: BTS sweep fans off their feet with Butter, win all categories they were nominated in
BTS members perform Butter at Billboard Music Awards 2021.
BTS members perform Butter at Billboard Music Awards 2021.
music

BBMAs 2021: BTS sweep fans off their feet with Butter, win all categories they were nominated in

  • BTS debut their highly-anticipated performance of Butter at the Billboard Music Awards 2021. While the performance has impressed fans, the group also bagged all the four awards they were nominated for.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 01:30 PM IST

The Billboard Music Awards 2021 concluded on May 23 (May 24 in India). At the award show, BTS not only debuted their song Butter but also bagged all the four awards they were nominated for.

The K-pop group released their new track on Friday. Soon after, they dressed in all-black outfits and performed the track for the first time at the BBMAs. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook began their performance at a makeshift backstage. They were then seen performing the song at a recreated red carpet version of the Billboard Music Awards.

Watch the BTS' Butter performance at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 here:

The dynamic performance won fans over. Fans loved numerous portions of the song, including Jimin and V's performance together and J-Hope leading the dance break. Check out a few reactions here:


This year, BTS was nominated for Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist, and Top Selling Song. The septet won all four awards. BTS shared a picture on their official Twitter account and reacted to their win.

BTS said, "To our ARMYs, who made it possible for us to honourably receive all four awards for the categories we were nominated in... we truly thank you. APoBangPo (army forever, bangtan forever)."

In another tweet, BTS said, "[#TodaysBangtan] The performer for consecutive 4years at BBMAs! 4awards at BBMAs! Coolness overload.. Did you watch the first stage of #BTS_Butter smoothly?! ButterARMYs are ready to run with BTS."

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas set hot couple goals at Billboard Music Awards. See pics

Besides BTS, The Weeknd was in the spotlight for winning 10 awards in the 16 categories he was nominated in. After being snubbed by Grammys with zero nominations, the Blinding Lights singer won Top Artist, Top 100 Artist, and Top Hot 100 Song, among other awards. Bad Bunny won four awards: Top Latin Artist, Top Latin Male Artist, Top Latin Album, and Top Latin Song.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
bts bts video butter billboard music award + 2 more

Related Stories

Members of K-pop boy band BTS pose for photographs during a photo opportunity promoting their new single Butter in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2021.(REUTERS)
Members of K-pop boy band BTS pose for photographs during a photo opportunity promoting their new single Butter in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2021.(REUTERS)
music

BTS to their Indian fans as country battles Covid-19: 'Let's never lose hope'

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 04:01 PM IST
The septet of BTS, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook, recently released their second English single Butter.
READ FULL STORY
Disha Patani shared a video in which she is seen performing a backflip while BTS' new song Butter plays in the background.
Disha Patani shared a video in which she is seen performing a backflip while BTS' new song Butter plays in the background.
bollywood

Disha does backflip to BTS song Butter and Tiger Shroff is impressed, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 03:11 PM IST
  • Disha Patani, who is a fan of BTS, took to Instagram and shared a video in which she was seen performing a backflip while the K-pop group's new song Butter played in the background.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.