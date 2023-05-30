Why did Lee Seung Gi delete all his Instagram posts? Actor's agency clarifies if account was hacked

Fans of Lee Seung Gi were left surprised after the actor-singer deleted all his posts on Instagram. On Tuesday, his Instagram profile picture also appeared blank and the feed showed 'no posts so far'. Seung Gi currently has 4.4 million followers, '0 posts' and is following 45 accounts. (Also Read | Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In expecting first child three days after wedding? Agencies reveal truth) Lee Seung Gi deleted his Instagram posts.

Fans react to Seung Gi deleting his Instagram posts

Taking to Twitter, his fans were left surprised but supported his decision. A person wrote, "Maybe for the better and to start afresh after so much upheaval in his life." "I am with you in your new start," said a Twitter user. "All of his posts (crying emojis)! Doesn't he need to delete just a bit of them? #LeeSeungGi I'll respect his decision," a comment read. "There is nothing to worry as Seunggi is very happy. Just the day before in Manila. As long as it’s not hacked then we’re all good."

His fans were left surprised but supported his decision.

Lee Seung Gi’s agency reacts

Lee Seung Gi’s agency Human Made issued a statement. As quoted by Soompi, it read, “It is true that Lee Seung Gi had deleted all of the [Instagram] posts himself. He was not hacked and nothing has happened to him, it was just done for a renewal.”

Lee Seung Gi was active on Instagram

Before he deleted his posts, he actively communicated with his fans via the social media account. In April, he had shared a statement on Instagram address rumours about his feud with former agency Hook Entertainment. He also talked about his marriage to Lee Da In. In April, he married his girlfriend-actor Lee Da In. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Seoul's The Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas.

On Instagram, he had penned a note, a part of which read, "Hello, this is Lee Seung Gi. It seems that I have many reasons to write long posts this year. Today, I am relaying the most important decision of my life. I have decided to spend the remainder of my life with Lee Da In, whom I love, not just as a couple but as a married couple. I proposed, and she accepted. We are holding our wedding on April 7.”

Recently, Lee Seung Gi started the MC position on SBS' Strong Heart League, the new reboot version of Strong Heart. He is also a part of another variety show with Kang Ho Dong and Bae In Hyuk called Brother Ramyeon. Fans will see him in the travel variety show Bro and Marble in August this year.

Lee Seung Gi has featured in Brilliant Legacy (2009), My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho (2010), The King 2 Hearts (2012), Gu Family Book (2013), You're All Surrounded (2014), A Korean Odyssey (2017–2018), Vagabond (2019), Mouse (2021) and The Law Cafe (2022) among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON