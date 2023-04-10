Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In expecting first child three days after wedding? Agencies reveal truth

Actor couple Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In tied the knot on Friday in Seoul, South Korea. Three days after the ceremony, reports about Lee Da In's secret pregnancy started doing rounds on the internet. Responding to those, the actors' agencies and their sources said otherwise. Also read: Lee Seung Gi marries Lee Da In in lavish ceremony in Seoul Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In were wed on April 7 after dating for a few years.

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In dated for a few years before taking the plunge. They hosted an intimate but lavish ceremony at the Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas. Their wedding had several celebrities such as Lee Dong Wook, Kim Nam Gil, Cha Eun Woo, Jay Park, Joshua and Hoshi of Seventeen, Yeon Seok, Bae Suzy and Han Hyo Joo in attendance with other family members and close friends.

Reacting to the pregnancy rumours, Lee Da In’s agency 9ato Entertainment denied any such claims. Soompi quoted them saying, "It is not true. She is currently working hard to film the new MBC drama Lovers (literal title).” On the other hand, a source from Lee Seung Gi’s agency commented briefly and added, “It is not true.”

On April 8, a day after the private wedding, Lee Seungi's agency announced the news of their wedding to the media with stunning photos on Instagram. It read, "Hello, this is Human Made. On April 7, actors Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In held their wedding amidst the congratulations of many people. Once again, we thank the many people who sent them their blessings.”

For the D-day, Lee Da In opted for a bridal look in a stunning white ballroom gown with lace details. She paired it with a tiara and a sophisticated hair bun. The singer-actor wore a black tux with a white shirt. For the after-wedding party, they changed into matching all-white outfits. Several photos and videos from the wedding had gone viral on social media.

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da have been dating since May 2021. Lee Da In is the daughter of veteran actress Kyun Mi Ri. She is also the youngest sister of actor Lee Yu Bi. While she is gearing up for her upcoming K-drama Lovers, Lee Seung Gi will be next seen in the Korean film, About Family.

