Lee Seung Gi says he was nervous about announcing marriage with Lee Da In: 'She’s someone I love so much'

Actor Lee Seung Gi for the first time talked about his girlfriend, actor Lee Da In, after he announced their wedding. The couple will be tying the knot on April 7. Ahead of the wedding, the Mouse actor revealed how he was nervous about telling the world about their wedding. Also read: Lee Seung Gi to marry girlfriend Lee Da In on April 7

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In are dating since May 2021. Earlier this month, Lee Seung Gi revealed in a heartfelt letter that he proposed Lee Da In and she accepted. He wrote, "I have decided to spend the remainder of my life with Lee Da In, whom I love, not just as a couple but as a married couple.” Their wedding will take place at the Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas Hotel in the Samseong neighborhood of Gangnam, Seoul of South Korea.

In an interview with GQ Korea, Lee Seung Gi was asked about his feeling as he is nearing the D-day. He said, “I feel calm and serene. It’s been quite awhile since we decided to get married. From the moment I decided to be with her, I’ve felt incredibly comfortable.”

“She’s someone I love so much who’s worked very hard by my side. But you have no idea how nervous I was when I was writing my letter…," he added about Lee Da In. He further shared how love changed him and also said, "I gain more courage and confidence. My combat power is different. There’s a clear reason why I should not back down and I have a stronger desire to make it to the end and not give up.”

Announcing the wedding Lee Seung Gi had said in a letter, “Now that I have someone to take responsibility of forever, I wanted to happily relay this news to you directly. She is someone with a lot of warmth and love, and she is someone I want to keep by my side forever. I want to share our happiness together, and even if there are difficult times in life, I want to overcome those difficulties together without letting go of each other’s hands. I hope you will show support for our future ahead, and we will live happily while continuing to give back to others. Thank you.”

Lee Seung Gi was last seen in K-drama The Law Cafe as Kim Jung Ho. He will be next seen in JTBC's reality show, Peak Time. He is a part of an upcoming series, Bromarble, based on monopoly game, co-starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Lee Dong Hwi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON