Solo Leveling, Attack on Titan movies lead Japan box office ranks; Bleach, Dragon Ball Daima score highest ratings

Compilation anime movies are currently all the rage at the Japanese box office. The latest Attack on Titan and Solo Leveling films have made their mark on distinct cinema rankings, according to Kogyo Tsushinsha. The new Solo Leveling film led the mini-theatre rankings in its debut weekend (November 29-December 2) at the Japanese box office. The AOT Last Attack movie ranked fourth. Meanwhile, Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War recorded an exceptionally high rating for its new episode. (Crunchyroll / Prime Video)

Opening in national theatres on November 8, Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK, featuring the two-part Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS episodes, came in fourth in the fourth weekend of its theatrical run. The weekly updated rosters of the Japanese box office analyser website reflected the AOT ranking on the Weekend chart. The anime film was originally scheduled to conclude its theatrical outing with a three-week run. However, popular demand ultimately resulted in an extended screening period, with 16 more theatres added from November 29 movie listings.

Solo Leveling leads mini-theatre rankings in Japan

On the other hand, Solo Leveling - ReAwakening, though not listed on this set of rankings, stood atop the November 29 to December 1 weekend rankings on the mini theatre chart. The omnibus film features a recap of the Solo Leveling anime’s first season and the first two episodes of the second season. Although the global release dates for the latest film vary geographically, it started playing in Japanese theatres on November 29. According to prior official announcements, the ReAwakening chapter will continue its cinematic run for a limited period of two weeks.

US and Canadian theatres will roll out the film this Friday, December 6. Meanwhile, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment switched up the Indian theatrical premiere date from December 6 to December 4.

Other anime films on the weekend ranking list were PUI PUI Molcar the Movie: MOLMAX (#5), and Hayao Miyazaki's feature film directorial debut Lupin The 3rd: The Castle of Cagliostro (45th-anniversary screening - #9).

Weekly anime ratings

On the flip side of the conversation, the latest episodes of BLEACH: Thousand Year Blood War, Dragon Ball DAIMA, Dan Da Dan, Blue Box and Blue Lock Season 2 earned noteworthy high ratings, according to IMDb.

Here are this week's anime ratings (at the time of writing):

Local Japanese household viewership ratings in the Kanto region

According to VideoResearch’s updated records for the week of November 18 to 24, the longest-running anime series, Sazae-san, again stole the thunder on the Kanto region’s rankings with an 8.5% average household viewership rating. Detective Conan trailed behind, earning the second spot on the roster with a 6.4% household rating. Check out the Top 10 list below: